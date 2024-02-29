The rainy season in Bolivia has left at least 42 dead, 31,000 families affected or damaged, and flooding in areas of the country's nine departments, but particularly in the Amazonian city of Cobija, bordering Brazil and which was declared a “disaster zone.” ” because the water has reached the roofs.

At least 42 people have died and 31,000 families have been affected by the rains in Bolivia. The figures correspond to an official count from last November, but in recent days it has grown “considerably” due to the intensity of the rainfall, according to the latest data provided by the Vice Minister of Civil Defense, Juan Calvimontes, this Wednesday, the 28th. of February.

Additionally, it reported the complete destruction of 837 homes and serious damage to another 519 homes throughout the countrys. The authorities of the affected municipalities continue to inform the media of the increase in damage and victims.

In addition, nearly 800 people have been evacuated by air, land or river due to the damage caused by the rains on the roads or in towns near rivers.

The floods have hit both the Andean area and the Amazon and the valleys of the central country, but the departments on red alert with disaster risk are La Paz and Pando, whose capital is the now flooded Cobija.

He National Meteorology and Hydrology Service (Senamhi) He also confirmed that “February rainfall has far exceeded historical levels, especially in the departments of La Paz and Potosí.”

Municipal employees work to recover belongings from houses destroyed after the Irpavi River flooded due to heavy rains in La Paz, on February 28, 2024. © AFP – Aizar Raldes

In the department of La Paz, there are 23,373 affected or damaged families, which corresponds to 80% of the national total.

Despite the Government's requests for the city of La Paz to be declared in a disaster situation, Mayor Iván Arias, of the opposition, ruled out taking that measure because, as he said, they are doing the necessary work to control the basins.

They declare a “disaster zone” in a city in the Amazon

The worst flood is currently being suffered by the municipality of Cobija, in the Bolivian Amazon and on the border with Brazil, although no fatalities have been reported due to preventive operations taken due to the imminence of floods, the mayor of the place, Ana Lucía, told France 24. Reis.

“There are 16 flooded neighborhoods where people have lost their belongings, but regarding health, we must thank God that everyone is healthy,” said Reis.

At a press conference, Reis confirmed that Cobija has been declared a “disaster zone” and that it does not have resources to face the crisis so he asked the central government for help.

The overflow of the Acre River in Cobija has exceeded 16.5 meters, a historic level since in 2012 the highest figure reached had been 15.55 meters, said the head of the Pando Risk Management Unit, Captain Ernesto. Rock.

More than 3,500 families have been evacuated to safe areas and shelters. Cobija has around 100,000 inhabitants.

According to drone images released by the governor of Pando, Regis Richter, In several places, the water has even covered the roofs of the homes, schools and medical centers.

The Cobijeña population uses boats to move around its streets and avenues. The international bridge linking Cobija with the neighboring Brazilian city of Brasileia is also under water.

The forecast for Cobija is for six more days of intense rain, according to the Meteorology and Hydrology Service of the area.

According to Vice Minister Calvimontes, the Armed Forces are working to “safeguard the lives” of the population of Cobija, but he warned that the situation in the city is “very complicated, so “The situation in Pando tends to worsen because the water level continues to rise.”

At the moment, there are 13 municipalities declared throughout the country as disaster zones, and 317 municipalities on orange alert, which are already suffering from flooding.



Firefighters carry out rescue work in a flooded area after the Acre River overflowed in the Amazonian city of Cobija, Bolivia, on February 27, 2024. AFP – STR

Bolivia, with a population of 12 million inhabitants, has a total of 337 municipalities.

The intense rains hitting Bolivia contrast with the drought that devastated several regions of the country in 2023, when the lack of water affected nearly half a million inhabitants and more than a hundred municipalities were declared in disaster situations.