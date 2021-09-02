By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours in Argentina’s main agricultural regions has brought relief to wheat producers ahead of the 2021/22 harvest, improving production prospects after a drier-than-normal winter in the country South American, said a climate expert on Thursday.

About 70% of the central producing region and Buenos Aires – the country’s wheat belt – received between 30 and 50 millimeters of rain, said German Heinzenknecht, from the consultancy Applied Climatology.

Heinzenknecht said the rains could help calm anxious growers, as long as events such as hail or late frosts do not occur, “there must be a very good winter crop season (wheat and barley) after this weather event.”

The rains came at just the right time to help boost wheat production, which starts to be harvested in November.

The Rosario Trading Exchange (BCR) last month cut its 2021/22 wheat production estimate to 20.1 million tonnes due to rain fall, but Heinzenknecht said he expects another rain front to swamp the plains of Argentina in the second half of September bodes well for production.

The rains are also likely to spur corn growers to plant their crops earlier than usual in September, he said.

“Without a doubt they will get to work. Rains are great for that too. With another good front in September, this corn will start well”, said Heinzenknecht.

