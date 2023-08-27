Rains | Heavy rains caused Kallio to flood: Eero Haapanen ran to the cellar to save his books

In a couple of days, around half of the average August precipitation may have fallen in Helsinki. The fire marshal reminds those responsible for property maintenance to check that the rainwater wells are draining.

Stream got Eero Haapanen the inner courtyard in Helsinki’s Kallio was flooded on Sunday after noon.

“The rainwater well in the courtyard didn’t drain, and there was still plenty of water in it a couple of hours later,” Haapanen said about the early evening on Sunday.

The reason was a low pressure area that arrived over Finland from the southwest early Sunday morning, which brought heavy rain to the capital region on Sunday. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, 21 millimeters of rain fell per hour at the Kaisaniemi observation station.

For comparison, the average amount of rain in Helsinki for the whole of August is about 80 millimeters. In one hour, a quarter of the average rainfall for the whole of August fell in Helsinki.

It had consequences.

On the fifth according to Haapasen, who lives on the line, there was so much water in his courtyard on Sunday that it also spilled over the threshold of the house into the stairwell and down the basement stairs into the basement hallway into the residents’ basement closets.

Haapanen says that he rescued a box of books and some clothing from the floor of his basement closet, which had already had time to shrink.

He thinks that the rainwater well got blocked when the rainwater pulled “all kinds of rubbish” from the yard into the well.

Also, for example, Cinema Orion in Kamppi had to cancel its Sunday screening, while the cinema water flooded in.

At the rescue service there were 15–20 rain-related damage control tasks in Helsinki by early Sunday evening, says the fire chief Juha Lindholm From the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The vast majority of tasks concerned ponds formed on the streets, which were created when the rainwater wells did not drain. The masses of water made it difficult for cars, pedestrians and cyclists to move.

A handful of tasks were related to the fact that water had seeped into the properties.

Lindholm reminds that property maintenance must be active and check that the rainwater wells are draining – and that leaves or other debris have not accumulated on them.

“Of course, sometimes it can happen that the capacity of the pipe is not enough to carry the water forward.”

Lindholm urges citizens to notify the emergency services if floodwaters are found to be threatening a building, for example.

New the rain area will arrive over Finland from the south already on Monday, says the meteorologist on duty at Foreca Anna Latvala.

Heavy rain is expected in the southern and central parts of the country from noon.

The heaviest rainfall is expected from the western part of Uusimaa to Pirkanmaa, South Ostrobothnia and the area extending to central Finland. Latvala says that in the rainiest areas, 30–45 millimeters of water can at best come during Monday.

The capital region will be excluded from the heaviest rains on Monday, but even there 10–30 millimeters of rain can fall.

A rain warning has been issued for Monday in the southern and central parts of the country.

“Especially in urban areas, local urban flooding is possible. In traffic, the risk of hydroplaning increases,” says Latvala.

Monday rains do not bring significant thunderstorms. On the southern coast and east of Päijänne, however, the wind may intensify towards Monday evening, Latvala says.

On Tuesday, the rains will recede over the northern parts of the country, and the day will be dusty in the capital region. The next low pressure area will arrive in Finland already in the middle of the week. It can also be accompanied by thunder.