Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/23/2024 – 12:45

The storm that hit municipalities in the southern and southern regions of the mountainous region of Espirito Santo between Friday (22) and this Saturday (23) left at least 1,205 people homeless.

The information is in the state's extraordinary Civil Defense bulletin, released at 11 am. In several cities there were landslides, floods and floods. As of Saturday morning, there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

The municipality of Vargem Alta, which is 80 kilometers southwest of the capital, Vitória, has the highest number of homeless people: a thousand. Then, Guaçuí appears, with 200; Alfredo Chaves, 4; and one person in Mimoso do Sul.

Until 11 am, Bom Jesus do Norte, on the border with the state of Rio de Janeiro, had received the highest rainfall in 24 hours. The rainfall reached 304.2 millimeters (mm). To give you an idea, this means that each square meter of the city received, on average, 304.2 liters of rain in 24 hours.

Understand how the rainfall index measures rainwater.

Truck dragged

In the city of Mimoso do Sul, a Fire Department truck was swept away by the force of the waters on Saturday morning.

“A team was carrying out assistance in Mimoso do Sul when the team's vehicle was swept away by the flood. The soldiers parked the car in a safe place and went to the service point by boat, however, the water level rose quickly and reached the vehicle. There was no one in the vehicle,” the corporation informed the Brazil Agency.

The soldiers and other people who were in the property left without any injuries. The team continued working in the city, which recorded rainfall of 231.8 millimeters in 24 hours.

Videos taken by residents of the affected regions and obtained by TVE Espírito Santo show streets covered in water, currents dragging up to 20 passenger cars, cattle isolated in floods, people being rescued in boats and residents on the roofs of houses waiting for help. In the images, it is possible to see the water approaching roofs, that is, reaching around three meters in height.

“Water had never come here,” said a resident of the Funil neighborhood, in Mimoso do Sul, while showing the flooded streets from her home.

“Flood water reaches the second floor of houses. The Casa Lar de Idosos has elderly people on the second floor waiting to be searched by rescue teams”, reports the Civil Defense bulletin.

In several cities there are records of flooded streets, businesses affected by water, landslides, fallen trees and barriers. Highways BR 101, BR 482, ES 483, ES 297, ES 181, ES 185, ES 391 and ES 489 are closed.

Scratchs

According to the report, Bom Jesus do Norte has a “very high” risk of landslides. In the state there are another 17 high risk alerts for landslides and floods, including Mimoso do Sul, Muniz Freire, Guaçuí, Vargem Alta, Alegre, Jerônimo Monteiro, Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, Itapemirim and Linhares.

There are meteorological warnings that indicate intense and voluminous rain until 10 am on Sunday (24).

“Through the State Civil Defense Intelligence Center we are monitoring the impacts caused by the rains in the last few hours in cities in Espírito Santo. The entire government structure, the Civil Defense and the Fire Department are mobilized to support the affected communities”, said Governor Renato Casagrande.

The Minister of Regional Integration and Development, Waldez Góes, wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter), that, on behalf of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, he spoke with the governor Renato Casagrandeexpressed solidarity with the people of Espírito Santo and made the National Civil Defense available to support the state.

Casagrande also said that he received an offer of help from the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro. “Joining efforts is essential to face these situations together,” he wrote in X.