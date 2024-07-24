Parral, Chih.- The heavy rains recorded in the southern part of the state during the last few hours caused a hill to collapse on the Parral-Guadalupe y Calvo highway. Fortunately, no one was injured and the huge rocks were removed several hours after the incident.

The incident occurred near the town known as Casita, after heavy rains caused huge rocks to fall and partially paralyzed vehicle traffic on the stretch of road.

The huge stones were removed with a dump truck in conjunction with Civil Protection and fortunately, no injuries were reported at the scene.

Authorities have urged people to take extreme precautions over the next few hours as the rain will continue, and they have called on people to avoid any mishaps.