Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Natural Disaster Alerts) issued this Thursday (22.Dec.2022) an alert of the risk of flash floods, inundations, floods and landslides due to heavy rains in 5 states: Bahia, Espírito Santo Santo, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais.

O Power360 gathered available data from 4 of the 5 states under alert, making it impossible to locate the most up-to-date information from Rio de Janeiro. Until the publication of this text, 16 people died due to the rains, 20,653 were displaced (were taken in by family members) and 2,747 were homeless, that is, they had to resort to public or private shelters.

In total, Minas Gerais has the largest number of cities affected by the rains. There are 101 municipalities. In Bahia, 63 cities declared an emergency situation and, in general, 82 registered occurrences.

bahia

According to the Government of Bahia, until this 5th (22.dec), 164,463 people were affected by the rains in the state. One death was recorded and 7 were injured. It also reported that 14,214 are homeless, 995 are homeless and another 149,246 have been affected as a result of the direct effects of the disaster.

In Bahia, 82 municipalities registered occurrences due to the heavy rains. Of this total, 63 declared an emergency situation.

Holy Spirit

In Espírito Santo, one death was recorded. In addition, 1,245 people are homeless and 412 were left homeless, according to a bulletin from the Civil Defense of the State released to 5 pm of this 5th🇧🇷 Here’s the full (986 KB). It did not report the total number of cities affected and in an emergency situation.

Minas Gerais

A Cedec bulletin (State Civil Defense Coordination) published in this 5th stated that 101 municipalities in Minas Gerais are in an emergency situation due to the rains, which have caused 8 deaths in the state since September 21st. In addition, 4,843 are homeless and another 1,312 people were left homeless during this period. Here’s the full (803 KB).

Sao Paulo

On December 19, the Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo reported that 31 cities had been affected by the rains. To date, 6 people have died, 28 have been left homeless and 351 were homeless. Another 2 were injured. The numbers referred to the accumulated since December 1, 2022.

