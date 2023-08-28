According to the Civil Defense, there are no records of victims at the sites; time is still closed this wednesday (30.aug.2022)

Rio de Janeiro recorded two occurrences of landslides due to the rains that hit the city over the last weekend. A Civil defense responded to notifications in the communities of Rocinha and Formiga. There are no reports of casualties.

The agency was triggered on Sunday night (27.Aug.2023) due to the movement of earth and trees on Rua Dioneia, in Rocinha, in the South Zone of Rio. No one was injured, nor were any homes affected. According to the COR (Rio Operations Center), city hall teams were sent to cut down a tree that had collapsed.

On the morning of this Monday (28.Aug), a new assessment is being carried out on site to monitor the situation. Overall, the station meteorological da Rocinha registered 104.6 millimeters at the most intense point of the storm. More than 150 thousand millimeters are needed for the case to be considered critical.

Even so, residents of the community filmed scenes that show the force of water through the streets. In one of the records, a resident films the current and says, frightened: “Everything is collapsing, I’m afraid of being homeless”.

Watch below:

On a weekend of continuous rain in the #Rio de Janeirolandslides scared residents of the #MorrodaFormiga and the #Rocinha. Residents recorded images of a large volume of land and water at the sites. According to the #Civil defenseNo one is hurt. 📹 Social media pic.twitter.com/RkRbmX8xfD — Perfil.com Brasil (@perfilcombrasil) August 28, 2023

Already in the morning of Sunday (27.Aug), the community of Formiga, in Tijuca, North Zone of Rio, registered a landslide. A large tree fell on a house on Rua Castelo Novo, but no one was injured. The Fire Department was on site to assist the frightened residents. The Civil Defense blocked the location of the residence that was hit and that of another house next door.

The agency also responded to occurrences of a landslide threat in the Pereirão community, in Laranjeiras. A sloping land was closed due to the risk of collapse due to the rains. However, according to COR, no residence was blocked.

In all, the Civil Defense received 23 calls in the last 12 hours due to the rains that hit the municipality. The city recorded an average of 77.1 mm of rainfall. This is 151% of what is expected for the month of August, which is 51.3 mm, based on COR information.

Weather forecast

The weather remains closed in Rio de Janeiro this Monday (Aug 28) and Tuesday (Aug 29), with highs of 19ºC and 21ºC respectively, according to information from Inpe (National Institute for Space Research). The Sun should only return with clear skies on Thursday, with a 5% probability of rain in the city.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), was in the community of Rocinha this Monday and reinforced the care with the continuous rains that hit the city.

“The ground gets soaked with a lot of rain, and then the risk of landslides increases. All attention, all care, take care of your families. We are working to see if the situation improves.”said in a video on social networks.