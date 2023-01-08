Heavy rains recorded on Saturday (7.jan.2023) caused flooding and damage in the Southeast region of the country. In Minas Gerais, 129 of the 853 municipalities declared an emergency situation due to damage to local infrastructure.

From the night of Friday (Jan 6) to Saturday morning (Jan 7), the Civil Defense of the State recorded major occurrences in at least 6 cities in Minas Gerais: Piranga, Astolfo Dutra, Cataguases, Perdões, Senador José Bento and Guiricema .

In Ouro Preto, in the central region of Minas Gerais, the municipal Civil Defense counted 313 risk areas. On Saturday morning (7.jan), a landslide in Morro da Forca, in the center of the city, caused the blocking of nearby streets. There were no injuries.

According to the National Civil Defense, 1,754 people have been made homeless across the state since September 2022. Another 7,602 people are homeless.

the organ too informed that the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo have a high probability of flooding for this Sunday (8.jan). In addition, the region of Minas Gerais also has a high possibility of landslides.

In Rio de Janeiro, the rains on Saturday (7.jan) caused more than 100 occurrences of damage throughout the State. A barrier in Barra Mansa fell and blocked a stretch of Via Dutra (BR-116), the main road link between the state and São Paulo.

In addition, the Pomba and Muriaé rivers overflowed, affecting the municipalities of Santo Antônio de Pádua, Bom Jesus do Itabapoana and Laje do Muriaé, according to Inea (State Institute for the Environment)

Inea also issued alerts for possible overflows of the São Pedro rivers, in Macaé; Macacu, in Cachoeiras de Macacu; and Engenhoca, in Niterói. In Petrópolis, at least 13 landslides were recorded, with no victims.

In the city of Rio de Janeiro, the rains jeopardized the supply of 13 neighborhoods in the west zone due to changes in the quality of the water captured at the Guandu Treatment Station.

In notethe concessionaire Rio+Saneamento said that “the station’s flow had to be gradually reduced to ensure the quality of the distributed water”.

Strong storms also hit São Paulo. On Friday (Jan 6), the National Secretariat for Protection and Civil Defense recognized, in an ordinance published in the Official Diary of the Unionemergency situation in Araraquara, in the interior of the State.

The municipality was also hit by a storm on December 28, 2022. According to the Civil Defense of the State, on the day, in 6 hours, it rained the equivalent of 200 mm.

Six people died because of the rains, including a 10-year-old child: Gabriela Santos Leite. Her body was found by the Fire Department on the afternoon of Friday (Jan 6). The victims belong to the same family and were in a vehicle dragged by the waters of an overflowing stream.

The National Civil Defense informed on Saturday (7.jan) that, since December, 646 people have been made homeless throughout the State of São Paulo. Another 4,028 are displaced. In addition, 16 people died and another 3 are missing.

This Sunday (January 8), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) visits the city of Araraquara to verify the damage caused by the rains. The first lady, Janja da Silva, will accompany the PT candidate.

The mayor of Araraquara, Edinho Silva (PT), receives Lula and Janja to talk about the damage caused to the city’s infrastructure and the work done by the city’s Civil Defense. Edinho was communications coordinator for the president’s campaign in 2022.

With information from Brazil Agency.