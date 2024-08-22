Ciudad Juarez.- As a result of the weather tonight, there was a power outage affecting the Toribio Ortega neighborhood and the state CERESO located in the area, in addition to neighborhoods such as Los Pinos and the La Raza subdivision, which are also without electricity service.

Residents of these areas reported that several transformers “cracked” tonight during the strong wind and rain that hit the city.

The blackout occurred shortly before 8 p.m., and those affected say it has already been reported to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

The quadrant on Toribio Ortega without “light” extends from Barranco Azul Street to the north to Casa de Janos Street and from Palomas Street to the west to De los Aztecas Avenue.

The state CERESO is also without electricity, only the emergency lights work.

A large section of the area of ​​Avenida de la Raza, Adolfo de la Huerta, Plutarco Elías Calles, also has no electricity.