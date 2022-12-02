Still bad weather in Italy. A perturbation present in Western Europe attracts humid and unstable southern currents towards Italy, which will cause a moderate deterioration in the Tyrrhenian regions, extending tomorrow to Sicily and Calabria. Based on the available forecasts, the Civil Protection Department has issued a yellow alert on part of Campania, Tuscany, Umbria, Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia and on Lazio, Calabria and Sicily.

Scattered precipitations, including downpours or thunderstorms, will occur from the early hours of tomorrow morning in Tuscany, Sicily, especially north-eastern sectors, and in Calabria, especially southern and Ionian sectors. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, electrical activity and strong gusts of wind.

The weather phenomena, impacting on the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national bulletin of criticalities and warnings which can be consulted on the Department’s website.

The meteorological picture and criticalities forecast for Italy is updated daily on the basis of new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and is available on the Department website, together with the general rules of conduct to be followed in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the preventive actions taken are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.