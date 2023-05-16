Bad weather doesn’t let up. We are in an extraordinary weather phase, say the site’s experts www.iLMeteo.it: such a rainy month of May has not been remembered in the last 20 years, at least in some Italian areas if we exclude exceptional years such as 2013 and 2019. But for now we are only halfway through the month and a lot more rain will arrive.

Lorenzo Tedici, site meteorologist www.iLMeteo.it, indicates 2 main areas: Lower Tyrrhenian Sea and Emilia Romagna. In these areas of our country it rained, rained and will rain in an exceptional way. The soils are saturated, they no longer absorb rain and flash floods are a reality. The alert has been red for days over Italy, due to patchy bad weather that strikes repeatedly. Before there was little water with a dramatic drought, now there is too much. Probably also due to climate change.

In the meantime, however, unfortunately, the Tunisian cyclone, which hit Sicily and a large part of the south yesterday, also reached the central-northern regions with a pressure of 995 hPa. Therefore a violent and deep cyclone with associated storm winds and downpours; obviously the winds bring storm surges and flooding storms. So let’s pay attention at least until tomorrow, then a weather break is expected on Thursday even if the hydrogeological risk will remain.

In the next few hours it will rain incessantly in Emilia Romagna, as happened at the beginning of the month: similar rainfall is expected in terms of persistence and intensity, therefore a complex situation is feared also because the sirocco and east wind will slow down the outflow of flood waves into the sea river.

Today we will have more than 100 mm of rain, i.e. 100 liters per square meter in Emilia Romagna, similar accumulations are not excluded even between Campania and Tyrrhenian Calabria, while it should improve decisively in Sicily. Bad weather will hit practically all of Italy, with less intensity only on the Major Islands and partially in the North-West. A Tuesday 16 May that will remember a day in early autumn.

Tomorrow the Tunisian cyclone, born between Algeria, Tunisia and Libya with thunderstorms also in the Sahara, will move to the middle Adriatic and will cause more bad weather: the most intense rains are expected again in Romagna, Alte Marche and Lower Tyrrhenian Sea.

On Thursday 18 May, however, a timid improvement is expected with an intercyclonic phase, i.e. between two cyclones: the Tunisian cyclone will have moved away towards the Balkans, while a new Algerian cyclone will try to follow in the footsteps of its North African companion; in practice from the weekend it will not be impossible to find a faithful replica of what is happening now, with the ascent from North Africa of a new stormy vortex.

We expect another 10 days of unstable and not hot weather, quite the opposite of last year with a dry and hot May 2022. So be cautious from North to South, let us all remain united in prevention, risk mitigation, and always follow the advice of the Civil Protection, warn the experts.

IN DETAIL

Tuesday 16. In the north: widespread instability with bad weather especially in Emilia Romagna. In the middle: severe bad weather in all regions. In the south: scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Wednesday 17. In the north: scattered rains and thunderstorms especially in Emilia Romagna. In the centre: many regions in the grip of bad weather. In the south: rains and thunderstorms especially in Campania, Puglia and Basilicata.

Thursday 18. In the north: scattered rains, timid improvement. In the centre: still widespread rains, especially on the Adriatic side. In the south: weather truce then it will get worse again.

Trend: new Afro-Mediterranean cyclone over the weekend with scattered rains.