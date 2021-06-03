The Murcia region welcomes you to the first weekend of June with showers and storms. According to State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), rainfall is expected in almost all Murcian municipalities.

The clouds will be the protagonists of the skies of the Region during Saturday, June 5, which will let few rays of sun pass through, and not in all municipalities, so overcast skies will prevail in much of the autonomous community.

Regarding precipitation, there will be a probability of rains of around 80 and 90% throughout the day. These showers will be accompanied by storms occasionally in areas like Murcia, Caravaca de la Cruz, Lorca or Jumilla.

Maximum temperatures will be on the rise in the interior of the Region, reaching up to 25 degrees maximum in Murcia. In the northwest, the mercury will oscillate between a maximum of 22 degrees, as in the Altiplano, while on the coast, as in the Mar Menor area, it will be at 24 degrees.

Although the Region of Murcia will receive the first weekend of June with rains, this month marks the beginning of summer, so there you will have to worry about the minimum temperatures, since these will not drop below 14 degrees. In general, the thermometer will continue to show the same figures as the previous days of the week with the only difference that Saturday will be wet according to the Aemet forecast.

What’s more, strong gusts of wind are not anticipated, which will be of this component and with a tendency to be loose and variable.