Heavy rains, winds of over 60 kilometers per hour (km/h) and climate hot to extremely hot is what the National Weather Service forecast (NMS) for Sinaloa and northern Mexico.

The agency belonging to Conagua explained that between Friday night and Saturday morning, the Mexican monsoon will cause rain very strong punctual in Sinaloa; as well as heavy rains in Sonora and Chihuahua, as well as isolated rains in the Baja California Peninsula. The precipitation will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong winds and possible hail fall.

Similarly, winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible dust storms are expected in areas of Sonora, Chihuahua, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

For its part, tropical wave number 15 will drop rain in central and southern Mexico, including the state of Durango.

For this Saturday, an anticyclonic circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere over the southwestern United States will generate a very hot to extremely hot environment with maximum temperatures above 40 °C over the northwestern, northern, and northeastern states of Mexico.

In this sense, extremely hot weather is expected in Baja California, where the expected temperatures will be above 45 °C. On the other hand, in Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas the maximum will be around 40 to 45 °C.

Rain forecast for this Saturday, July 22, 2023:

Intense to torrential occasional rains (150 to 250 mm): Chiapas.

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Nayarit and Tabasco.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Campeche.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Durango, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Puebla, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Hidalgo and Querétaro.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur and Aguascalientes.

Heavy to torrential rains could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Saturday morning, July 22, 2023:

Maximum temperatures above 45 °C: Baja California.

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Morelos, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Puebla (north and southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Saturday, July 22, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Wind forecast for this Saturday, July 22, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and dust storms: Sonora.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Baja California

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: coasts of Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatán; with possible dust storms: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes and Jalisco.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts a partly cloudy sky in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with a probability of isolated rains in areas of Baja California and Baja California Sur. In the morning, a temperate to warm environment and in the afternoon, a hot environment in Baja California Sur, being perceived as extremely hot in Baja California. West component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms in northern Baja California.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with very heavy occasional rains in areas of Sinaloa and Sonora, which will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall, in addition, they could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as generate landslides and floods in low-lying areas. Warm environment in the morning and very hot during the afternoon in Sinaloa and extremely hot in Sonora. West and southwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible dust storms in Sonora.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas a partly cloudy to cloudy sky, with showers. During the morning the environment will be temperate and in the afternoon the environment will be hot to very hot. East component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms.

Partly cloudy sky in the morning and increasing cloudiness throughout the day with a probability of very heavy occasional rains in Chihuahua, heavy rains in Durango and showers in Coahuila and Nuevo León. Cool environment in the morning and hot to very hot during the afternoon. East component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts from 40 to 60 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Durango.

