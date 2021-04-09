The weekend will dominate the atmospheric instability that will cause locally strong showers until next week, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). This weekend the presence of low surface pressures and a trough in the upper layers of the troposphere will cause stormy showers in large areas of the Peninsula.

During this week there have been sudden changes in the weather in the Murcia region. Last Tuesday the thermometers reached a maximum of 29 degrees, on the other hand, the rest of the week has been marked by a drop in temperatures and generalized rainfall in most of the Region.

In general, this Friday is expected throughout the Region of Murcia intervals of cloudiness with the possibility of precipitation, but it will be this Saturday when the rain will fall with more intensity in almost the entire Community. In the Murcian capital it is expected that the rains begin from the early hours of the morning and end after noon, but cloud cover will be the protagonist throughout the day on Saturday in Murcia and mercury will plummet to a minimum of 11 degrees and a maximum of 21 degrees. The Sunday Clear with intervals of clouds and the possibility of rainfall in the afternoon are expected in the capital and the thermometer will be around 12 degrees minimum and 24 degrees maximum.

In the coastline of Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón Rains are expected during the first hours of the day with great intensity and until noon. The maximum temperatures will not reach 20 degrees and the minimums will be around 14 degrees during the weekend in this area. According to Aemet, a calmer day is expected on Sunday in Cartagena, starring the intervals of clouds and clearings.

In the Northwest and Altiplano area of ​​the Region a weekend spent by water is expected. On Saturday the rains will begin from the early hours of the day and will last until mid-afternoon, from six o’clock fogs are expected in the municipality of Yecla with minimum temperatures that will not reach 10 degrees and maximum temperatures that will be around 18. Sunday’s day It will start with intervals of clouds and clearings in this area, but the rains will return from noon and is expected to continue until Monday.

While in the Guadalentín Valley A rainy Saturday is also expected where rainfall will remain throughout the morning and part of the afternoon, with general fogs starting at 6 pm. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 19 degrees and a minimum of 10. Sunday morning will dawn in this area with clouds and clearings, but from noon the rainfall will arrive that can last for much of the next week.