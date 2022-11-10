Rainn Wilson, actor known for playing Dwight Schrute in office, is an activist who constantly talks about global warming. In this way, during the United Nations COP27 summit that took place in Egypt this week, the playwright revealed that has changed its name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson in protest.

According to the actor, this is not a joke, and all concerned you can generate your own name to protest against climate change in Arctic Risk’s name generator. This is what he commented on it:

“With the help of my scientific friends at Arctic Basecamp, I changed my name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson. This is not a joke, I am just as serious as the melting Arctic, which amplifies global risks, including extreme weather events around the world. I hope this name change draws attention to this growing… er, merge issue. We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and take action. The Arctic is melting at millions of liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so it’s up to us to make a name for it. Go to ArcticRiskName.org and create a name that draws attention to this issue. Then, and this is the important part, change your social media profile or display name to match your new ArcticRisk name. And if enough of us do this, then perhaps COP27 is where our world leaders sit down and note the risks of the Arctic and introduce a solution.”

Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

While it appears that Wilson is not taking this name change as a joke, it is currently unknown if he plans to amend official documents to reflect this change. For the meantime, the actor still has the name Rainn Wilson on his Twitter account, so it is implied that this is only temporary.

Via: Variety