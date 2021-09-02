<br><div id="">\n \n\n\n <p>\n \n Chronicle\n <\/p>\n\n \n\n \n \n \n\n <div class="c-post__author">\n \n by Marco Antonellis\n \n\n <div class="c-post__authorImage">\n <img src="https:\/\/www.tpi.it\/app\/uploads\/2021\/02\/MANTONELLIS.png" alt="Image by the author" \/>\n <\/div>\n <\/div>\n\n <p>\n \n <b>2 Sep. 2021<\/b> at <b>20:49<\/b>\n \n \n \n \n - Updated the <b>2 Sep. 2021<\/b> at <b>21:08<\/b>\n \n <\/p>\n\n \n\n <\/div><div data-tpi-ad-hook="postContent">\n \n\n \n\n<p>A wild boar was spotted at the main entrance of Rai, in Rome, in Largo Villy de Luca. It is only the last of the ungulates sighted in the capital in recent weeks.<\/p>\n\n \n <\/div>\r\n<br>
Leave a Reply