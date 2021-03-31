Rainforests After the forest fires in Brazil, 2020 was supposed to be a turning point, but the loss of rainforests accelerated: Last year, rainforests destroyed an area the size of Holland

Indonesia and Malaysia are positive examples of how deforestation can be reduced with the right policies. Brazil, for its part, is showing how quickly the country can scrap its forest protection program.

The tropics lost 12.2 million hectares of its forest cover last year. 4.2 million hectares of primary rainforests in the tropics alone were destroyed, an area equivalent to the Netherlands.

Untouched forests were lost 12 percent more than in 2019. This was the second year in a row that the destruction of tropical virgin forests accelerated.

The figures emerge from new data from the University of Maryland. They can be seen in open source Global Forest Watch in a web application that tracks the destruction of the world’s forests in near real time. The data only cover forest cover lost due to human activities or natural conditions. It does not take into account new growth and thus does not represent a net change in forest cover area.

From 2020, a turning point in the protection of the world’s forests was hoped for, after Brazil’s 2019 rainforest fires had garnered widespread international attention. However, attention has not slowed the pace of deforestation.

As deforestation has accelerated, more and more environmental activists defending forests have been killed.

Senior Research Fellow at the World Institute of Natural Resources (WRI) Frances Seymour demandsthat governments put deforestation on the agenda for the 2021 climate and biodiversity meetings. For example, the 26th UN Climate Summit will be held in November in Glasgow, Britain.

Tropical rainforests are particularly important for the climate, as their trees form a significant carbon sink. The destruction of a rainforest area the size of the Netherlands causes as many emissions as 570 million cars a year.

In addition to climate impacts, rainforests have many other significant properties. The protection of rainforests is an important part of the protection of biodiversity. About half of all terrestrial plant and animal species inhabit rainforests.

In addition, rainforests affect rainfall in the areas. The Congolese rainforest, for example, is the most significant source of rainfall in the Sahel region of Africa. Studies show that the air produces double the amount of rainfall after passing over tropical vegetation.

Drought-reduced farming opportunities are one of the main causes of the current unrest and terrorism in the Sahel. The destruction of rainforests is thus indirectly affecting many humanitarian crises, and not just because of the indigenous peoples living in the rainforests.

Garamba forest in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the province of Upper Uele.­

In Latin America and in Southeast Asia, tropical forests are being destroyed, especially for the production of consumer goods.

Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of palm oil, and in Southeast Asia, forests have given way to palm oil production.

Brazil has a particular focus on meat and soy production. Forests have been burned to graze cattle.

In Africa, the biggest problem is again plant cultivation. These are usually not large production volumes, but individual farmers.

Man-made in addition to destruction, extreme weather events are having an increasing impact on forests. Australia, for example, lost nine times more forest in 2020 than in 2018 due to large-scale forest fires in the 2019–2020 fold. In Central America, forests were mowed in 2020 by devastating hurricanes, for example.

The rainforest is inherently so humid that it shouldn’t just catch fire. Indeed, most fires in the rainforest have been set on fire by humans, but have often escaped control. In general, these fires have mainly affected the edges of forests. In recent years, the situation has changed.

“The most ominous sign of the 2020 data is how many cases forests suffer from extreme weather conditions,” writes Frances Seymour.

“In the Amazon rainforest, fires are now igniting inside forests as well and not just at the edges. Even wetlands are burning! ”

By far the most pristine, tropical forest was destroyed specifically in Brazil. Last year alone, Brazil lost 1.7 million hectares of its pristine forest cover, up 25 percent from 2019.

After Brazil, most of the forest was destroyed in Congo, home to the world’s second largest rainforest. Although less than a third of the forest in the Congo has dwindled compared to Brazil, the number is significant, especially when it has been produced mainly by private farmers. In 2018, the University of Maryland published a study that the Congolese rainforest may disappear completely at the current rate by 2100.

A forest fire raged in the state of Amazonas in northwestern Brazil in August 2020.­

After Brazil and Congo, Bolivia, Indonesia, Peru, Colombia, Cameroon, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico and Cambodia were the most destroyed tropical untouched forests.

Although the general trend is bad, the 2020 figures also have hope: they show that deforestation can be affected by policy. The most positive examples of this are Indonesia and Malaysia in Southeast Asia. In both cases, deforestation has decreased for four consecutive years.

Indonesia was still the country in 2019 where the world’s third most tropical untouched forest was destroyed. Last year, its ranking fell to fourth.

Charred forest in the province of Central Kalimantan on the island of Borneo in Indonesia.­

The background is the conservation measures of the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry. In 2015, Indonesia was shaken by huge forest fires.

A major environmental and climate disaster made the ministry work. The ministry increased the control and prevention of forest fires. It temporarily banned the establishment of new palm oil plantations. The erection of palm oil plantations in untouched forests was permanently banned.

At the same time, Indonesia underwent agricultural and forestry reforms that reduced poverty and encouraged sustainable land use.

Although developments in Indonesia in recent years have been positive, experts point out that a new collapse could happen quickly. Both market demand and political follow-up are influential factors. For example, a coronavirus pandemic may increase the pressure to put the economy ahead of the environment and the climate.

Brazil has shown how quickly a functioning forest protection program can be dismantled. President of the Labor Party, who ruled Brazil from 2003 to 2011 Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva responded to the destruction of the Amazon rainforest with extensive political action. As a result, deforestation decreased significantly at the turn of the 2000s and 2010s.

Since then, however, many effective conservation measures have been abandoned, and in 2016, the destruction of tropical forests began to rise sharply again.

At the moment, ambitious forest protection seems a long way off. President of the country since 2019 Jair Bolsonaro sees rainforests primarily as a source of income and deforestation by farmers and livestock producers as voters.