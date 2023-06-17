Fighting deforestationHe ran a successful business in the Middle East, competed in a dog sled race and gave months of his life photographing a black jaguar. Now Ben Valks is working on a new challenge: a green corridor of trees in the rainforest. His plan costs 3 to 4 billion, but that doesn’t stop him. “Sometimes you have to set yourself a big goal to achieve something.”
17-06-23, 15:39
17-06-23, 15:39
