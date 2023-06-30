In the words of one of the environmental protection experts, in his comment to “Sky News Arabia”, the percentage of forest loss in this short period means “loss of control” over the activities that cause this loss, enumerating what stands behind it.

According to a study on the destruction of rainforests in the world, the year 2022 witnessed a significant escalation in deforestation, despite global pledges to end deforestation by 2030.

According to the study recently published by the “Global Forest Watch” magazine, which specializes in monitoring deforestation, an area of ​​tropical forests the size of Switzerland was lost in 2022, after forest destruction increased by 10% compared to the previous year.

loss of control

Environmental expert Ayman Kaddouri, a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, sees the exposure of primary tropical forests to deforestation as “a harbinger of a very dangerous acceleration, indicating a complete loss of control over this file”:

He continues, explaining:

The fact that these forests are evergreen, and characterized by moist rainy weather most days of the year, did not previously suffer from the loss of parts of them to the extent that they lost in 2022, which is estimated at about 4 million hectares as a result of human activity.

Unfortunately, this matter reflects the lack of seriousness of the 190 countries that signed the Paris Agreement in 2015, and the 143 countries that signed the Glasgow Agreement in 2020, including Brazil, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bolivia, Indonesia and Malaysia, the countries that contain the largest part of tropical forests.

Although there are no reasons that permit deforestation in general, human greed and the primacy of private interests over the public interest are behind excessive deforestation for the purpose of exploiting them for economic purposes and displacing the indigenous population.

Most of these actions are done by providing government cover and support, and implementation is done through specialized companies, as happened in Brazil during the reign of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. In Africa, the deforestation process is also controlled by specialized groups, with the support of countries outside the borders of the continent for purely economic benefits.

In Asia, things are somewhat better, and Indonesia is still seeking to preserve the forest area, and its experience is considered the most successful at the level of countries committed to preserving the planet’s forests.

• The loss of 4.1 million hectares of tropical forests would increase carbon dioxide emissions by the same amount that India produces from fossil fuel emissions annually, about 2.7 gigatons.

• The loss of 4.1 million hectares of tropical forests would increase carbon dioxide emissions by the same amount that India produces from fossil fuel emissions annually, about 2.7 gigatons. All environmental indicators indicate that efforts to conserve forests and prevent land degradation have failed.

We renew the call for the need to develop new strategies commensurate with the seriousness of the situation, and to take serious measures during the climate summit “COP 28” scheduled in the United Arab Emirates, with a new time limit to reduce deforestation.

Increased global warming

On the motives for accelerating deforestation, the study, published by the “Global Forest Watch” magazine, stated that the loss of an area equivalent to 11 football fields per minute is behind the use of its lands for agriculture, mining and commercial activities.

This destruction is dangerous because tropical forests are important stores of carbon dioxide, and rainforests in Brazil, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Indonesia absorb huge amounts of greenhouse gases.

This means that removing or burning these ancient forests will raise the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. This leads to higher temperatures around the world, according to the same study.