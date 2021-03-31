The pandemic does not give up deforestation: last year an area equivalent to that of the Netherlands was lost in virgin tropical forests, with Brazil at the top of a list in which Bolivia climbed to third place.

In total, fires and logging destroyed 4.2 million hectares of primary tropical forest, a 12% increase from 2019, according to the annual Global Forest Watch report, released this March 31 by the World Resources Institute (WRI).

This loss translated into 2.64 gigatons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to the annual emissions of 570 million cars, more than double those in circulation in the United States.

Taking into account all the forests and plantations of the tropics, a total area of ​​12.2 million hectares disappeared last year.

This destruction is mainly due to agriculture, but also to fires caused by heat waves and droughts in countries such as Brazil, Australia and Siberia, according to the report, which is based on satellite data.





The data shows a “climate emergency, a biodiversity crisis, a humanitarian disaster and a loss of economic opportunity,” warned Frances Seymour of the Washington-based WRI.

“Nature whispered to us that danger was coming. Now, it says it screaming”

Brazil concentrated more than a third of the destroyed virgin forest surface -1.7 million hectares (+ 25% per year) -, and while in 2019 the fires were registered mainly in already devastated areas of the Amazon, in 2020 “the fires man-made also covered forest areas, as they spread due to droughts. “

Only in the Amazon region, the annual increase in deforestation was 15%.

Recent studies have shown that deforestation in the Amazon basin could end up creating a new climate regime, turning the region’s tropical forests into savanna.

The government of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, in power since 2019, is criticized for its environmental management and its policy of favoring the activity of the mining and agricultural industry in forest areas.

“Brazil, which had managed to significantly reduce deforestation in the Amazon, is now seeing all those efforts fading away. It is devastating,” according to Seymour.

A raccoon is rescued from a burning wetland by a group of biologists in the Pantanal, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, on August 26, 2020. © AFP

The fires also devastated the Pantanal region, which stretches from Brazil to Bolivia, a country that climbed from fourth to third place in the WRI rankings, behind the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The report estimates that almost 30% of the surface of this natural territory was reduced to ashes in 2020, depriving indigenous groups of water and food, as was the case of the nomadic people of the Guatos of southeastern Brazil, and causing the death of thousands of animals of vulnerable species, such as jaguars.

“The humid areas burn (…) Nature has been whispering to us for some time that danger was approaching. Now, it says it shouting,” added Seymour, for whom this phenomenon clearly shows that tropical forests are already victims of climate change .

South America, the hardest hit region

In the 10 positions on the list, five South American countries appear for another year: in addition to Brazil and Bolivia, Peru occupies the fifth place, Colombia, the sixth, and Mexico, the last.

Indonesia, on the other hand, managed to reduce deforestation for the fourth consecutive year (-17% in 2020), falling to fourth place for the first time since the WRI began preparing its report 20 years ago.

According to the study, the data is a sign that the Indonesian government’s policies, favored last year by more favorable weather conditions, “appear to have long-term effects.”

Forests cover more than 30% of the Earth’s land surface and tropical forests are home to between 50% and 90% of terrestrial species.

On Monday, a study published in the journal ‘Nature Ecology & Evolution’ showed how growing demand for products such as coffee and soybeans from rich countries is accelerating deforestation in the tropics.

With AFP

This article was originally published in RFI