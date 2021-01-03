Rain increased cold Sunday’s rain brought rain in Mawana area of ​​Meerut district. With this, there was a heavy hail in the area. This caused the mercury to fall significantly and the cold in the area increased. Farmers are very concerned about their crop. In Muzaffarnagar too, hail and rains have damaged crops.

Farmers devastated by hail The rains and hailstorms in Aligarh have severely devastated farmers’ crops. Due to heavy hail, the entire crop has been spread on the ground. Due to this, administration in many places also faced the anger of the disappointed farmers. It was told that the potato crop has been severely damaged due to hailstorm in Nagla forest area. The concerned officer has been sent for investigation on the spot. According to their report, the administration will take action on this. The farmers have demanded compensation from the government.

Potato crop wasted Potato farmers are worried due to rain in Aligarh. Due to rain and hail, farmers were shocked on seeing the potato crop in the fields. Farmers are already angry about the agricultural laws. At the same time, when the crops were damaged due to natural calamities, he got angry by blocking a jam on the Mathura Iglas road in Aligarh. Farmers are demanding compensation due to crop wastage.

Agricultural Science Department warning Khekra tehsil of Baghpat district became a witness to Olabari on Sunday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees. The maximum temperature here was 17 degrees. Dr. Sandeep Chaudhary of Krishi Vigyan Kendra informed that the Meteorological Department has issued a 3-day warning. There is a possibility of rain and strong winds with hail. He said that the mustard crop is likely to suffer from hailstorm, while the wheat crop will be benefited from the changed weather.

Farmers stayed on screaming border Noida also received rains on Sunday. During this period, the demonstration of the farmers on the Chilla border continued. The rain could not succeed in shaking the spirits of the farmers. During this time, farmers planted tents and defended themselves from the rain. Explain that they have been protesting against the agricultural laws of the central government for more than a month.

In many districts of Uttar Pradesh, rain and hailstorm have increased the cold. In many areas of Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Aligarh and Bulandshahr in the state, there was rains with hailstorm. Due to this, the temperature in the area suddenly dropped. Heavy rains are expected to cause heavy damage to the crop. Explain that the Meteorological Department had predicted rain and hailstorm three days in advance.