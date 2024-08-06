Various areas in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi witnessed rainfall of varying intensity as a result of the weather conditions, and the National Center of Meteorology called for caution and care during rainfall.

Light to moderate rain fell on Abu Al Abyad Island (Abu Dhabi), according to his account on the “X” platform.

Al Ain city also witnessed varying amounts of rain, as well as scattered areas of the eastern coast.

The National Center of Meteorology predicted that the UAE would be affected by weather conditions in the coming days, with a chance of rain falling in some areas of the country, especially in the east and south, at intervals.

He stated that the expected weather from Monday to Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy in most parts of the country, with a chance of rain in some areas of the country, especially in the east and south, at distant intervals.

He pointed out that the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, sometimes turning into northwesterly winds, light to moderate in speed and sometimes active, especially with cumulus clouds, causing dust and dirt to rise, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility.