UPA-Murcia made this Tuesday morning a positive assessment of the rains that have fallen in the last 24 hours in the Region of Murcia. Despite not solving the problem of lack of water suffered by the territory, they were beneficial for most of the regions. The rainfall in the Cartagena area came to hinder the fluid rhythm of the city, especially in the Canteras area where the rain gauges collected data of between 90-95 mm.

UPA’s assessment, in general terms, is positive as farmers were seeing their crops fail again. Due to the drought that the territory is facing, the cereal crops have already been lost, while others, such as vineyards and almond trees, suffered the same fate as they did not have sufficient resources to save them.

Related News



Except for some stormy episodes such as those suffered in Casas Navarro, with rainfall of 51 mm., or in Cieza, with rainfall of 52 mm., and the one mentioned above in Canteras, the rains of the next few hours are expected to benefit the rest of the crops and contribute to the improvement of the soil for the rest of the productions. In addition, rainfall is expected for the rest of the week, although it is expected that they will not leave serious damage and that they will contribute to irrigating the fields and filling the reservoirs of the Region.