The rains, which ranged from heavy to medium, continued today in Fujairah, Khor Fakkan, and areas of the eastern coast of the country, accompanied by a significant decrease in temperatures.

The heavy rains concentrated on Khor Fakkan and the surrounding areas, which led to the flow of some reefs, while they ranged from heavy and medium to Fujairah, Kalba, and cities and regions of the eastern coast.

Heavy rains fell on areas within the city of Fujairah, and the neighboring mountain villages on Sheikh Khalifa Street, Masafi, Al Batna, Murbah and Qadfa, which led to the flow of a number of mountain valleys and reefs, while Yabsa Street was closed in both directions.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, confirmed that the rains, despite their torrential rains, did not cause any damage and traffic statistics did not record any traffic accidents.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

