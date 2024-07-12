If we are convinced that heavy rainfall is a phenomenon that causes problems and damages many agricultural countries in the world, leading to famine, this does not mean that this problem will occur in the future in the UAE in the same way and cause the same damage.

However, this argument does not deny that only a partial phenomenon is taking shape, as the UAE seeks to expand its internal agricultural area as part of its strategic food security projects. As for developing countries that are affected by rainfall that destroys their crops, they suffer from a food shortage and cannot import all their food needs due to a lack of cash liquidity needed for imports.

The issue of rainfall last season in the UAE and other Gulf countries was exaggerated and the damage it caused was exaggerated, although it was a normal occurrence in other countries every season and caused natural disasters that claimed the lives of many people and caused property damage.

This is not something new to humans, but rather a behavior that occurs at all times and places in relation to many issues. Take air pollution, for example – during the heyday of unregulated industrial capitalism in the 19th century, air pollution was much worse in most major European cities than it was in the 1960s when environmentalism became a major socio-political movement. Air pollution was a minor thing in the old days before the invention of commercial boilers. The means of running factories and machines and heating buildings consumed huge quantities of coal, but the emissions were not like that today, and the smoke and fumes that were emitted were usually viewed positively and emotionally as evidence of the dazzling progress that industry was bringing to the fortunate people of the rich West rather than as a terrifying fume and smoke. What I want to say is that this is human nature towards most of the issues that are highlighted, including the social and political levels. The same analysis applies to the issues of human rights, inequality, patterns of political governance, and the treatment of women. Although these issues have existed for a long time, and some of them are very acute, either because they have not been translated into existing problems, or they have been treated as marginal and transient local issues that need only local solutions, or they are not problems at all.

Critics from abroad forget that states have sovereignty and that they exercise their authority and powers within this sovereignty, and that they are the ones who manage the affairs of their society without allowing or waiting for others to interfere in them. They believe that it is more appropriate for critics from abroad to mind their own business, because what they say will not be listened to, because states are the ones who set their systems on every level.

But it seems that since the beginning of the twenty-first century, many things have changed. On the one hand, many political, social, environmental and economic problems have increased and spread widely. It is no longer possible to justify problems as being local and subject to the sovereignty and internal affairs of states, or as occurring in the natural course of things. The fact is that all modern societies have become filled with specialists in the affairs of societies other than their own, and they make it their job to define and publicize side issues that were not previously thought to be given attention.

On the other hand, the ever-increasing integration of the global community and the dense fabric of global organizations and social movements are being portrayed in universal terms. These specialists are obliged to research problems and publish them critically on a global level. This is the price of globalization and everyone must pay its price.

*Emirati writer