Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)
Rain, of varying intensity, accompanied by hail, continued to fall today in separate areas of the country, as a result of a surface depression extending to the east, accompanied by an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere in the country, which led to the formation of rainy cumulus clouds with hail and brisk winds, sometimes strong and causing dust. , its speed reaches 45 km per hour, which leads to low visibility to less than 2000 meters sometimes, and a surface depression extends to the east, accompanied by an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere.
The National Center of Meteorology warned vehicle drivers and the public against going to places where valleys flow and water bodies flow, and driving with caution during rain accompanied by hail in the eastern regions of the country. The tent in Ras al-Khaimah, Kadra and Asifni.
And according to the center, partly cloudy to cloudy weather prevailed today, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and north, accompanied by rain, and humid at night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or light fog forming on some inland and coastal areas, and the winds are light to moderate speed, and active to Strong at times, with clouds, causing dust and dust. The sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and the average wave will be turbulent at times with clouds in the Sea of Oman.
According to the weather report issued by the National Center of Meteorology, the current weather condition in the country that began during the period from Wednesday 1 to Saturday 4 March 2023, the country continues to be affected by the passage of a surface depression extending from the southwest with an upper depression extending from the north, accompanied by a mass Cold and moist air in the upper layers of the atmosphere and formations of high and medium clouds moving from west to east, accompanied by rain, and as a result of the presence of mountains to the east, it is expected that some cumulus clouds will form.
He stated that during the period of the weather condition, weather prevails during the condition, partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with rain falling in separate areas, and at intervals to the west, then extending to some northern and eastern regions of the country, interspersed with some cumulus rain clouds, with a gradual decrease in temperature, The movement of the winds is southeasterly to northeasterly, gradually turning to northwesterly, light to moderate, at times brisk, and causing dust. The sea is medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of Oman.
