Increased mileage and improved driving comfort. These are the results achieved by the new one RainExpert 5, the renewed rain tires of the Uniroyal brand which thus extends its summer range with a product that guarantees improved performance especially in the wet. To achieve this result, a technological evolution has been carried out that has focused on a more rapid drainage of water from the rubber footprint, thanks for example to the Shark Skin technology which was borrowed from other products of the brand. The latter is based on the excellent sliding properties of the shark skin and has been further developed by reproducing the effect of its “scales” in the grooves of the tread.

Furthermore, the “Aqua-Twist” slats, together with the wide grooves placed on the circumference of the asymmetrical tread and the deep grooves of the shoulder, favor a fast dispersion of water from the tread, for the entire life of the tire. The new tread compound allows for longer tire life and the balanced profile with sipes between the blocks reduces wear. The innovative design and the homogeneous distribution of the rubber in the internal and external areas of the tread of the new RainExpert 5 ensure uniform ground contact pressure, helping to increase durability.

The sequence of the profile blocks has been redesigned for ensure maximum driving pleasure. The inclined shape of the external grooves aligned with the driving direction produces less noise, while the closed lateral grooves on the shoulders of both sides of the tire reduce the noise level caused by friction on the road and offer a high level of comfort. The new Uniroyal RainExpert 5 is offered in different sizes for 14 and 18 inch rims in diameter and widths between 155 and 265 millimeters, with cross sections between 80% and 60% and speeds of up to 270 km / h.