Rainews, storm on director Petrecca. The CDR accuses: “A report on the La Russa jr case has been distorted”

Storm over the director of RaiNews24 Paolo Petrecca. La Repubblica speaks of an “exasperated” climate within the editorial staff of the all news channel, culminating in a very harsh statement by the editorial committee against Petrecca, considered the first “Melonian” to edit a Rai masthead.

The straw that broke the camel’s back, according to the editorial committee, concerns a report on the case of the son of Ignazio La Russa, investigated for sexual violence, which contained references to the controversy over the words of the minister Roccella and the journalist Filippo Facci.

The author, according to the CDR, “decided to withdraw her signature” because “the text was distorted compared to the version she wrote (large excerpts of what happened were eliminated from the text)”.

“According to what was reported by the line to the colleague, the changes, which consisted in removing the references to the controversies, would have been requested by the director with the motivation that it was not ‘news'”, reports the press release of the internal union of journalists, which speaks of an “obviously unacceptable position”.

The Cdr claims that he then asked Petrecca to explain his decision, “but the director preferred to write to his colleague and not respond to the Cdr, demonstrating, once again, his contempt for union rules”. “With this occasion, the CDR wanted to point out, once again, the absolute imbalance of the guests in various broadcasts”, continues the press release, referring to the “sensational” case “of the press review on Saturday evening (the recording is available to all) during which the conductor himself expressly took a position on the government-judiciary clash”.

According to the CDR, “it was enough for the Keeper of the Seals Nordio to announce the cornerstones of the reform – these are the conductor’s words – that two new events broke out: that of Delmastro and that of Santanchè. The case involving the son of the president of the Senate is also under wraps”. “Should the attitude of lack of responses from the director continue, we will take the matter to the company and we will evaluate whether to inform the Supervisory Commission”, the conclusion of the Cdr.

After the CDR’s complaint, the Five Star Movement announced that it will ask Petrecca for explanations during the hearing scheduled for tomorrow at the Supervisory Commission. “We ask the director of RaiNews Paolo Petrecca to clarify and justify some unedifying episodes concerning his masthead”, declared the M5s exponents of the commission. “Could this be an allusion to the fact that the judiciary would have opened those investigations to give a message to the government? Is this what the RaiNews journalist meant?”

The case has divided the single union of Rai journalists, Usigrai. The pluralism and freedom component spoke of an “instrumental” attack by the Rainews24 CDR, also “categorically” dissociating itself from the “attacks by the M5s”. “It is only the latest in a long series of interventions by the union which in fact responds more to the logic of political opposition than to trade union demands”, reports a note.