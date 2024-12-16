Rainer Zitelman (Frankfurt, 1957) became rich by investing in the real estate sector of the former East Germany. It can be said that no one like him has benefited as much from the errors of the left in this sector. A former journalist, today he is one of the spokespersons for German liberalism and one of the few voices that rises up critically to denounce the decline of Rhineland capitalism. He has written and edited 29 books, including ‘Capitalism is not the problem, it is the solution’ (Union Editorial, 2021) and ‘Financial freedom: How to create wealth and how to preserve it’ (Deusto, 2024).-The people who have enriched themselves with real estate investments in Spain have a bad image, they are seen as speculators. But you think that this is a simple way to accumulate wealth. I don’t understand why you think that way, maybe because you don’t know what buying real estate means. One can get rich if he buys at low prices and sells at high prices. This is how I did it: I invested twenty years ago in Berlin and everyone told me that it was an absurd idea, that housing prices were very low. Even the banks told me it was a bad idea. Ten years later, what he had bought had multiplied by four. Anyone could have done this, but you have to have a vision about what is going to happen in the future. Standard Related News No The Bundesbank worsens its forecasts for Germany and anticipates a recession for the second consecutive year ABC The central bank predicts a fall in the GDP of 0.2% in 2024, to return to growth in 2025-What vision did you have?-That there would be an equalization between the socialist part of Germany, which was the east, and the west, which was capitalist. In the east there were no private investments because everything was owned by the State. The result is that in 1989, 40 percent of the buildings were damaged and barely 10 percent of them were livable. 27 percent did not even have bathrooms. We’re talking about 1989! The extension of private property to the eastern part did the rest. The alternative was that everything continued to belong to the State and this may sound very good to you, because the rents would be low, but no one would invest and the houses would continue without bathrooms.-The rents and prices of houses in Spain do not stop rising and the The government says that controlling prices and intervening is the solution. -Yes, this is what governments always say. It is the same thing that has happened in Germany with rents. As they rose a lot, they enacted a law with controlled prices, but it didn’t work and rents continued to rise, so they made another law, with much more control, which didn’t work either. With housing it is easy for governments to fall into a spiral of interventionism. -And what should be done? -Something completely different. For example, what Javier Milei has done in Argentina. There were very strong restrictions on renting and buying and selling homes and he abolished all these laws and in just a couple of weeks there were 40 percent more apartments on offer with lower rents. Let’s give freedom, let’s deregulate and the housing market will start working, people will start investing. Governments have too many restrictions, rules and laws. In Germany we have 25,000 restrictions and laws for housing construction. From the moment you buy a piece of land, it takes 10 years until the house materializes and eight of those 10 years are bureaucracy and planning and only two years are construction. -Some parties in Spain, together with the government, have the idea that housing should be a human right, not a commercial good.-That was the idea that existed in East Germany and it did not work. Housing in West Germany was much better and comfortable. Do we have to make the same mistakes that have already been made in other countries, over and over again? And if we take housing off the market, why don’t we also do it with food since everyone has to eat? If we nationalize everything, that is called communism and it didn’t work. -What do you think that 76 percent of Spaniards own their homes compared to less than 50 percent of Germans? -For some issues it is better that it be that way and for others not. It is better because if you start buying at a young age and pay the mortgage every year, people will become richer, not because of the interest rates, but because of the amortization that is savings. But, on the other hand, it reduces flexibility to have mobility within the country and the city. For example, Switzerland has a very low ownership rate, I think it’s around 40 percent, and yet it is a country that is very successful. There are also cultural issues. Even when I became a landlord, the house I lived in was rented. Now I live in my own house, but I consider it a luxury. -This is changing radically in Spain. Young people have stopped buying homes. I think it is not a bad idea. Before everyone wanted to have their own car, now young people prefer to rent a car or use other means because they have other priorities. -In his book he says that a job can take you out of the social class in which you were born, but it is not a path that guarantees wealth. Why? -What I propose is that the key to getting rich is entrepreneurship, not employment. If we look at the list of the richest people in the world we will see that, furthermore, they are not people who have inherited their wealth, but rather the majority are businessmen: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Howard Schulz. The key is entrepreneurship, which does not mean that everyone gets rich.-A few years ago, some German politicians told me that Germany shared with Spain the problem that there are few startups.-That is a problem common to many countries in the world. . To solve it we have to start at school. Professors can teach us economics, but they cannot encourage us to start a business because they went to university and have dedicated themselves to teaching. They know nothing about the real economy. We should do something different: every week a businessman should go to a school to tell his story. How did your company start? What worked? What difficulties did you have? And that will inspire many more people. We need a different culture. Why do many people who become entrepreneurs do so because their parents were ones? Because they have had models.Asian growth «It is easier to find a Marxist in any European university than in Vietnam, where they have an entrepreneurial spirit. That’s why they are prospering” -You say that today it is easier to go from poor to rich in Asia. It is evident from its growth. Does the welfare state liquidate social mobility or energize it? -In Europe we have low economic growth and it is certainly related to the welfare state. I’ll give an example: in Vietnam they call themselves socialists, but don’t believe it, because it is easier to find a Marxist in a European university than in Vietnam where they have a very entrepreneurial spirit and admire rich people. That’s why they are thriving. I did a survey on the attitude towards the rich and in France, Germany or Spain there was a much more negative attitude than in Poland or Vietnam. Contrary to what the advisors say, in your book I have seen that you are not a great supporter of investment diversification. Why? -You have to differentiate between wanting to be rich or staying rich. They are different issues. To get rich, diversification is not the best idea, because we have to focus on certain investments, but if we want to maintain wealth, then we have to reduce the risks and in this case diversification is important. -Germany is in a moment of deep crisis. What happened? -I’m going to explain it with an example. Basf is the largest chemical company in the world and they have decided that part of it will be installed in China. Because? Because in Germany we have something called ‘Energiewende’ (energy transition) which is the restructuring of our energy sector. Governments are closing nuclear plants. If we believe that climate change is a big threat, we should have more and not fewer nuclear plants, right? The result is that we have one of the most expensive electricity prices in the world and for a company like Basf it is not sustainable. When they went to China they gave two reasons: first, that there is less bureaucracy in China than in Germany, and that electricity prices are six or seven times lower. -Volkswagen also has problems. -They may have to lay off about 30,000 workers because after the energy transition we are now in the mobility transition. The Government has told them that from 2035 they will not be able to produce cars with combustion engines. For Germany that is half of its industry and I have never seen a country go so crazy as to destroy its most successful product. I have nothing against electric vehicles, but I think it should be a consumer decision. This is a difference between capitalism and socialism, in the first the consumers are the ones who decide and the businessmen go in search of them, in the second it is the government that decides. Now that the adjustments are coming in Germany, has it been a Is it a mistake to include unions in the governance of companies? -Not only the unions, but also the regional governments that have important participations. It is quite common that there are many companies owned by the State in my country. And politicians and unions think they are smarter than businessmen, but it has become clear that this is not the case. When I was young, the German unions had their own companies, but they all went bankrupt. The boards of directors of companies with union presence or of governments are inefficient and do not work, because politicians are never wrong. If I make a mistake as a manager or businessman, the share price will immediately tell me. It will fall and I may go bankrupt. But if the government fails, well it doesn’t matter, we collect more taxes from the citizens.

