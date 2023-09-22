How do you rate the ARD directors’ latest reform proposals?

The resolutions, particularly regarding pool solutions in radio and the three new competence centers, leverage synergies and go in the right direction. But it must also be clear what could be eliminated at individual institutions as a result. There will be difficult decisions regarding the programs. Not all locations will be happy with every decision. But they are necessary. And ARD should then continue on this path and include other areas. All on the condition that regionality and diversity of perspectives are not lost.

Are the plans specific enough to be reflected in the calculation of the broadcasting fee from 2025?

I can’t see a price tag yet, but the goal of operating more efficiently is obviously there. This is right and important. It must be clear where multiple structures are broken down and what synergy effects arise. Only in this way can the Fees Commission KEF, in conjunction with the expected proposals from the Future Council, realistically assess the financial requirements for the coming years.

My impression is that after the relatively high level of demand was reported, the states expected the public broadcasters to submit reform proposals over the course of the year that would lead to measurable savings. This is no longer to be expected. Does hope rest on the Future Council?

I’m glad that ARD is moving at all. ZDF could also move more. To ensure contribution stability, we need savings that can be quantified. And I still miss such reform proposals. The reform momentum of the broadcasters themselves is not sufficient, especially in areas where synergies can be leveraged. Today I assume that the decisions of the Future Council will be of a more fundamental nature. The requirements of the KEF fee commission for greater efficiency have still not been fulfilled. The commission therefore did not release the reserves. There is still scope for solutions that can be implemented in the short term.







What do you think are the chances that there will be no increase in the broadcasting fee in 2025?

We are currently in a difficult situation that perhaps only existed after the establishment of the Ostanstalten and when the broadcasting fee was changed to a broadcasting fee. There is a lot of uncertainty about the future direction of ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio. I cannot predict with certainty what this means specifically for the KEF’s decisions and the formation of opinions in the state. It is clear that never before have there been such clearly articulated expectations in many parliaments and, I believe, among the population that the contribution should not be increased. I am skeptical as to whether there will even be an initialed draft of a state treaty if there is an increase in contributions despite the economic reserves not yet being increased.

The Broadcasting Commission is working on proposals for a further media change treaty. What reforms should be reflected there?