Welcome to the world of warlords, where heads roll, where dragons and tigers fly, where erections are measured in silver pesos, where the puppets dance and the opium throats somersault! Welcome to China’s Wild East, the land of bush thieves and gallows birds, where redbeards pillage and human life counts for little.

After his fantastic North China trilogy (“Peitaiho”, “Yuanmingyuan”, “Peking”), Rainer Kloubert has once again presented a magnificent volume generously furnished by the publisher with “Warlords”. He takes the reader to China in the early twentieth century, a time when the country was torn apart by invasion and civil war, revolution and brigandage. In this turmoil, which cost the lives of millions of people, events were not determined by politicians and parliaments, but by warlords: generals who ruled large areas of China and fought each other. One of these warhorses is the focus of the story: Zhang Xueliang, born in Manchuria in 1901, shortly after the Boxer Rebellion, died in Hawaii in 2001, shortly after the attacks on the World Trade Center: a man of the century whose biography reads like a fairy tale from ” Thousand and one Night”.

Blood revenge on his father’s murderer

Zhang Xueliang, the son of a “bandit from the far north of China”, was born on a mule cart, with which his mother fled from robbers (the cart overturned, the mother fell under the hooves and died of the long-term effects); as a child he was sent to a convent as a sham because an oracle had prophesied that he would bring death to his father and mother, and at the age of fifteen he was married to a woman he had never seen before. When his father, Zhang Zuolin, became Grand Marshal and “King of Manchuria”, his wild years began: he grew up to be one of the “four most beautiful men in the republic”, had countless love affairs – including with an imperial princess and with Edda Mussolini – , was an art collector and patron, won and gambled away a fortune on gambling tables, published several magazines on the side, learned to fly, golf, drive a car and rose to become the successor to his father and the most powerful warlord in North China, became addicted to opium and morphine, was 32 years old “pale, emaciated, apathetic – a wreck, sick like the whole country” – and yet lived to be a hundred years old.



Rainer Kloubert: “Warlords”. A picture sheet from the Chinese civil war.

:



Image: Ivory Publishers



Zhang Xueliang’s life reflects the history of the Chinese Republic like a kaleidoscope. While his father was still riding a donkey to take blood revenge on his father’s murderer, he flew around the world in a private jet. He lived through the revolution and the fall of the empire, the founding of the republic in 1912, the attempt at restoration, the ensuing civil war, Chiang Kai-shek’s campaign against the communists, the Japanese invasion, and World War II, which in turn was followed by civil war, and the flight of the National Party to Taiwan. More than three decades of war, in which at some point everyone was at each other’s throats – and yet Zhang Xueliang managed to maneuver through all dangers.







A great narrator

He fought first against the communists, then with them, first against Chiang Kai-shek, then for him, and always against the Japanese, who had assassinated his father. But then, in 1937, he made a mistake that made world history: he captured his commander, Chiang Kai-shek, in a coup and forced him to collude with the Communists. After Chiang agreed and was released, he in turn captured Zhang Xueliang. He was then under house arrest for more than fifty years in China and Taiwan before retiring to the United States.

There, Zhang Xueliang told several historians in detail about his life; the published minutes of these interviews – several thousand pages – served as the basis for Kloubert’s book. One should not consistently trust this oral history; Zhang himself confessed that he is often wrong: “An event may have happened at a different time, not these people played a role in it, but those. I like to mix things up like that.” “Warlords” is not a strictly scientific presentation in other respects either, because the author doesn’t want anything to do with the “references and comments that proliferate like weeds in academic works”.

Kloubert is not a pedantic chronicler, nor a brooding theorist, but simply a great storyteller. Sometimes he spreads out his material with relish, sometimes he condenses it into the greatest excitement, bubbles over with anecdotes and keeps weaving in memories of his own walks, drinking bouts and loved ones who have passed away. Hundreds of historical photos – some of them not for sensitive souls – illustrate the text, and just as many footnotes supplement it with a cornucopia of factual knowledge: on Chinese wedding customs, the fish of Manchuria, the history of soup dumplings, the preparation of aphrodisiacs, the peculiarities of the Mukden – dialect and much more.







“Warlords” is a history work, photo album, novel and encyclopedia all in one, it offers information and entertainment in abundance. It may be that the author, like Zhang Xueliang, sometimes gets things mixed up. But that does not detract from his grandiose work, which reflects the atmosphere in China of those years like no other. Precisely because he draws not only from deposited facts, but from living memories, Kloubert’s illustrated book offers a reading pleasure and an educational experience of the first order.

Rainer Kloubert: “Warlords”. A picture sheet from the Chinese civil war. Ivory Verlag, Berlin 2023. 420 p., ill., hardcover, €65.