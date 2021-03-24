Amazon’s growth within the video game industry appears to be going at a less explosive rate than many would be eager to see. However, his steps for the growth of his own studios and his own platforms seem to maintain a solid plan. Yesterday a new movement was unveiled, where a new Amazon Games studio in Montreal. Reportedly Rainbow Six veterans enlist in the new Amazon Games studio.

And is that there is truthful information on the incorporation to this Amazon Games studio of professionals such as the Creative Director Xavier Marquis, the Head of Development Alexandre remy and the Director of Content, Romain Rimokh. All of them have come to the Montreal studio with the aim of participating in a first project that already has certain bases.

These Rainbow Six veterans enlist in the new Amazon Games studio to develop a «Online multiplayer title based on a new IP». And it seems that there is a concrete plan to start working on this product, which being from Amazon Games, obviously it will be a new IP. The question is whether the arrival of these professionals will be an indication of what they might be trying to develop. In fact, Marquis comments that “Drawing on 8 years of experience with Siege, we are excited to start with a blank page and the creative freedom to create a completely unique experience in the multiplayer space.”

This can always be an incentive for creatives, where they are now debating how to deal with this proposal knowing what type of product they have to propose. “We feel a true connection to the folks at Amazon Games, their approach to games, and the wealth of knowledge, experience, and technology available there. It’s humbling and we couldn’t be more excited to start a study with them. “, explains Xavier Marquis, knowing that the irruption of Amazon Games is a good opportunity.

And this is because they have barely defined a series of products in this publisher, so that they are not pigeonholed in any profile associated with a license. Among their studies, a few are listed, such as Seattle, San Diego and Orange County, where they are working on curious ideas, such as New World, although they have also had some failures such as Crucible. But it seems like a good start for a project of its own, which starts blank so that the creative freedom of these Rainbow Six veterans, they can do what they think is most appropriate.

What could they raise? This type of initiative has a high risk, but without risking, it is not possible to surprise with revolutionary games.

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X | S, 1TB, NVMe Solid State Drive (STJR1000400) PROBLEM-FREE PLAYABILITY: Card designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X games from the internal SSD or expansion card without compromising graphics, latency, load time, or frame rate

HIGH CAPACITY: 1 TB of storage to increase the overall capacity of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S; thanks to it, you can collect thousands of games on four generations of Xbox without compromising performance

EXCLUSIVE FOR XBOX: The storage expansion card compatible with the Xbox Velocity architecture, which provides faster load times, richer environments and a more immersive gaming experience

Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.