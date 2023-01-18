Among the multiple films that Sony is producing based on its exclusive PlayStation and Super Mario that we are all waiting for it can be said that the following years will surely be full of film adaptations of our favorite games. Apparently Rainbow Six did not want to miss the roll callLet’s see what we know.

The film will follow the story of John Clark, one of the most famous characters written by Tom Clancy, author of the literary saga that also inspired the Rainbow Six games, and will serve as a direct sequel to Without Remorse. TO play the protagonist will be back Michael B. Jordanthe Killmonger actor in Black Panther, while the director will be apparently Chad Stahelski, the same one that debuted with John Wick. In short, a decidedly explosive Team.

The first movie of what appears to be about to become a saga based on the works of Tom Clancy, had given an origin to John ClarkAnd he grabbed from books with both hands. Yet it is not clear if this next Rainbow will fit taking more from the book or the gamealso considering that no plot details have been released yet, but whether it is one or the other what is certain is that the potential to make an excellent action film is all there.