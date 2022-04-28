Rainbow Six Siege has a new limited-time event that lets you live out your samurai fantasies.

Called Rengoku, the event lasts until 17th May and takes place in a modified version of the Skyscraper map.

Players battle it out in a 5v5 capture point game mode that’s similar to Domination in other shooters like Call of Duty, except the capture points move every two minutes. The first team to reach 300 points wins.

The event also flips the table on the standard attacker/defender dynamic, with all operators tasked with capturing points and wielding one-hit-kill explosive Kunai along with a shotgun and pistol.

On one team, we have Fuze, Osa, Rook, and Thunderbird, who can choose between a fire impact or poison area of ​​effect Kunai.

On the other, Twitch, Capitao, Zofia, Kapkan, Bandit, and Maestro can choose between a flash or knockout Kunai.

Players who take part in special event challenges can also unlock cosmetic items from the Rengoku Collection, or purchase them in packs for 300 R6 Credits each (the smallest amount of credits you can purchase is 600 for £3.99).

Ubisoft recently launched Season 1 of Year 7 in Rainbow Six Siege’s content roadmap, which saw the release of a new map – the first in three years – a new permanent Team Deathmatch mode and a new Operator, Azami who has the ability to throw canisters which solidify into a bulletproof surface.