Ubisoft continues to give constant support to one of its most successful games, and that is why the Rainbow Six Siege’s Apocalypse event coming later this week and will have a limited duration of time. Like most online shooter games, Rainbow Six Siege has hosted a variety of limited-time events that give players access to new cosmetics and content to play for a specific period.

The game has seen a wide variety of different events, from the Outbreak alien invasion event to Rainbow Six Siege’s pink glazed Rainbow is Magic event. Now, Rainbow Six Siege’s Apocalypse event reinvents some of its variety of operators and weapons in a post-apocalyptic setting. This adds to the arrival of RE skins to Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege Apocalypse Event

The Apocalypse event of Rainbow Six Siege will feature two factions fighting for the last floor on earth. One faction, The Keepers, is made up of operators Maestro, Melusi, Rook, Smoke, and Valkyrie. The Guardians are hopeful that the plant can be used to redeem humanity and bring about a new era of human prosperity. His opposition, The Warband, is made up of Fuze, Gridlock, Maverick, Nomad, and Twitch.

Rainbow Six Siege’s Apocalypse event will also allow players to play on a new version of the Outback map which has been redesigned to be set during the apocalypse. The map will have the attacking team trying to deactivate the container containing the last plant on Earth while the defenders try to protect it. For any gamer interested in seeing the event for himself, it will run from May 4-18, and it also brings with it 35 new cosmetic items to unlock.