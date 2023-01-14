Rainbow Six Siege is the protagonist of one collaboration with the WWEas illustrated by the trailer which you find below. Yes, you read right: the wrestlers of the wrestling federation will appear in the Ubisoft game maps.

Capable last year of scoring the beauty of 80 million players, Rainbow Six: Siege has invented practically all of them so far to keep users’ interest alive, but a crossover with the various Undertaker and Becky Lynch frankly it was the last thing we expected.

Specifically, the Phenom will be “played” by Blackbeardwhile The Man will be available as a skin of Thorn. In both cases we are talking about packages that also include a whole series of extra in-game objects, as per tradition.

Remaining in the parts of the French house, as you know Ubisoft has canceled three unannounced games and postponed Skull and Bones once again: the moment is not idyllic for the company, which it is hoped will be able to recover also thanks to the Rainbow Six brand.