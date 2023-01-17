Ubisoft has released a new video of Rainbow Six Siege dedicated to Zero’s Elite setwhich basically turns the player into Sam Fisheran agent of Third Echelon (Splinter Cell’s secret agency, of which Fisher is the protagonist).

It’s basically about themed skins, available starting today for all players. If you are interested in returning to the role of Fisher in some way, now you can do it, albeit in an online title.

Master the art of destruction and gadgetry in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. He faces intense close combat characterized by high lethality, make tactical decisions, play as a team and overcome explosive situations moment by moment. He experiences the new era of firefights and the rich strategic framework resulting from the experience of previous titles in the Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six series.

Challenge yourself with a new style of strikes featuring an unprecedented level of destruction and gadgetry.

As a defender, coordinate your teammates to transform the environment into a fortress. Place traps, erect fortifications and create defensive systems to prevent the enemy from breaching. As an attacker, lead your teammates through narrow corridors, barricaded doors and reinforced walls. Combine the use of tactical maps, scout drones, grappling hooks and more to plan the attack and pacify any situation.

Choose from dozens of highly trained operators from special forces around the world. Use the latest technology to track enemy movements. Break through walls to create new lines of fire. Destroy ceilings and floors to create new access points. Employ every weapon and gadget in your lethal arsenal to locate, manipulate and annihilate your enemies and your surroundings.

Always experiment with new strategies and tactics: Rainbow Six® Siege evolves over time. Change the rules of Siege with every update with new operators, new weapons, new gadgets and new maps. Evolve together with friends in this ever-changing landscape to become the most experienced and dangerous team of operators in the world.

Compete against other players from around the world in ranked matches. Gather the best companions and join our competitive community by participating in weekly tournaments or watching the best professional teams play in the Rainbow Six® Siege Pro League.