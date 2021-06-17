Rainbow Six Siege has received a new update that allows the activation of Nvidia’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling). Technology can improve game performance a 4K, with an increase of + 50% FPS. You can see the results of the update in the comparison video shared by Nvidia itself above.

However, we must remember that the DLSS update is linked to the version Vulkan Rainbow Six Siege: Nvidia’s technology is not available for the DirectX 11 version of the game. The choice of version happens when the game starts, remember.

As for the results shown by the video comparison, we can see that by enabling the DLSS and the “performance mode” of Rainbow Six Siege with the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, the FPS also goes up to 281 FPS at 4K resolution. Even with a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti you go from 143 FPS without DLSS to 221 FPS with DLSS, always at 4K.

You can see all the details of the services indicated by theimage Nvidia official. The tests were performed with an i9-10900K, 32 GB of Ram, Windows 10 x64 and graphics settings at maximum.

Rainbow Six Siege: FPS comparison with DLSS and without DLSS

As you can see, the worst results are obtained with one RTX 2060, which with DLSS active still manages to reach 124 FPS compared to the starting 74 FPS, always at 4K. Rainbow Six Siege players, in essence, have little to fear if they have a high-level computer.

Staying on the subject Rainbow Six, here is Rainbow Six Extraction, the tried and tested of Ubisoft’s tactical PvE fps.