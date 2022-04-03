An Italian toy company may have mistakenly posted the photo of a toy gun from the video game Rainbow Six Siege.

The company Playfulness, whose official website can be reached at the following link, removed the photo of the gun quickly, replacing it with a different weapon, with a more anonymous packaging. Initially, the image showed a pistol in a box with three characters Of Rainbow Six Siege, in the costumes that also show off in the video game. The name of the weapon is Strong Heroes – Police Panther 8 shots pistol.

The photo you see nowby clicking on the appropriate gun on the official website, is that of a similar weapon but in one package without characters, in which there is an anonymous background in black and white. The company may, therefore, have posted the wrong image by mistake, perhaps anticipating the timing of the sale of the official pistol of Rainbow Six Siegewhich could be launched on the market soon.

The title is one playable first person shooter of 2015, developed by Ubisoft Montreal and distributed on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC. The game focuses on the goal the elimination of enemies (both attackers and defenders) online, using the mode multiplayer. Rainbow Six Siege it has received a lot of support since its launch, being updated for years and achieving great success with the public.

We have arrived to Year 7, of which the roadmap was recently presented. Ubisoft has, in fact, presented the Season 1 of Year 7 at the beginning of the year, called Demon Veiltogether with the new Operator Azami. The latter is a defender with a very special ability. Along with Azami, a new exclusive map has arrived, called Emerald Plains. Set in Ireland, it presents a modern country club which challenges players to challenge themselves in a new environment, organized on multiple levels.

Demon Veil introduced other major ones gameplay updates, such as the permanent Team Deathmatch game mode. Over the course of 2022, on Rainbow Six Siege many new features will be coming, divided into the 4 Seasons currently scheduled.