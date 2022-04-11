Another great season of Export is about to begin with the return of the PG Nationalstournament dedicated to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siegetactical shooter of Ubisoft. Eight competing teams are ready to battle starting from 13 Aprilwith renewed teams and promising new entries.

The now consolidated partnership between PG Esportsleader in the organization of events dedicated to competitive gaming, e Ubisoft continues to give a great show and is renewed with the new edition of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege PG Nationalsdedicated to the French company’s shooter.

From 13 April 2022 the tournament will create exciting challenges between eight fierce teams. The competition is always highly anticipated by fans and, in fact, is found in the top 5 of the most viewed tournaments on Twitch in Italy with over ninety-four thousand hours watched, and will be broadcast on the Twitch channel Rainbow6IT.

The tournament, with a single split, was elected as winner of the People’s Choice Esport Game of The Year 2021 award thanks to the support of its community and the commitment of PG Esports and Ubisoft, turning into an unmissable event for all lovers of Rainbow Six Siege.

After the first phase, the tournament will see the start of playoff starting June 20while the final will be held in late July, after three months of pure entertainment and breathtaking matches, which will keep the spectators glued to their seats. The champion team will have the opportunity to represent Italy in the exclusive European Challenger Leaguewhere they will challenge the best players from all over the continent, and then get to compete in the European Leagueor the most important Rainbow Six European Championship, as happened during the previous editions a Macko And Mkers.

Among the new rules introduced in the 2022 edition of the PG Nationals there is the requirement that at least three out of five team members are resident on Italian territory, a change that has allowed many players to make the leap in quality since Be Serious.

Among the eight teams protagonists return i Mackowinners of the last Winter Split and who count the talented nineteen-year-old player among their ranks T3b. After the defeat in the 2021 final against the Macko, there will also be the veterans Mkersthe only Italians to have entered the rtight club of the Six Invitational, that is the Rainbow Six team world championship. After being in the Top 4 of the 2021 Challenger Leaguethe team Totem joins the party with a totally renewed team. The Hmbleon the other hand, they are a team made up of players from the second division and coming from other circuits such as Katsolaan eighteen year old player trained inAcademy of the Mkers. From Promotion Tournamentinstead, the Axolotlready to assert themselves even in the top flight.

Rounding out the roster of teams are other veterans of the competition, such as IGP, active on the French publisher’s shooter since the first Italian championship; the Outplayedalready in Top 4 at the first edition of PG Nationals he Esport Empirewith a team made up almost exclusively of Be Serious players.

Therefore, April 13 will be an unmissable date for Rainbow Six Siege lovers and for fans of Esports. Appointment therefore on the Twitch channel Rainbow6IT for the PG Nationals.