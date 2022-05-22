Could this really be the end for the Rainbow team? After having welcomed the best exponents of elite military groups on a global level for years, the story of the most famous counter-terrorism unit in the world, born from the pen of the never too late Tom Clancy, seems to have reached the end credits .

After the events narrated in the splendid short film dedicated to the Bosak sisters (Ela and Zofia, ed.) Which marked a first break between the team members and the private military group of Nighthaven, led by the sniper Kali, Dr. Harishva “Harry” Pandey, the current operations leader has apparently opted for a gradual restructuring of Rainbow and for the organization of four smaller companies that will work side by side, qualified in different branches of the fight against terrorism.

The first that is presented to us and which also includes the new operator who will join the Rainbow Six: Siege roster starting from the next update, is the elusive Wolfguard unit, a military body highly specialized in humanitarian missions that has as its main objective that of eliminating collateral damage and, obviously, limiting the losses in terms of human lives as much as possible.

At the head of this new elite unit we find the French doctor Gustave “Doc” Kateb of GIGN but also many of the faces known to the most assiduous players of Siege such as Montagne, Lion, Bandit, Frost, Castle, Twitch, Clash and many others. The latest purchase of Wolfguard, the absolute protagonist of the ‘Operation Vector Glare’ expansion is Sens, a new Belgian Operator who will join the ranks of the Attackers in Rainbow Six: Siege.

Néon ‘Sens’ Ngoma Mutombo characterized by three Health Points and a Speed ​​Point, is described as a soldier with a ‘brilliant tactical mind’ who has carried out in-depth studies in the field of psychology and has successfully completed missions with a high coefficient of risk in every corner of the globe showing courage, determination but also a strong propensity for teamwork.

This last character aspect of the operator is also reflected in his unique gadget, the ROU (Rolling Obstructive Utility) Projection System, a tiny drone mounted on a small wheel that can travel long distances leaving behind a trail of projectors that can to raise a barrier of light useful to block the view to the opponents, to obstruct certain lines of fire or, in case of difficulty, to cover a possible strategic retreat.

The ROU can also be thrown under protective barricades fixed on doors and windows and bounces against walls to create unpredictable geometries that, in the right hands, could translate into jaw-dropping plays. Obviously the barrier is not solid: it can be crossed by allies and opponents but also by bullets, so it will be necessary to pay attention to any blasts of lead that could be fatal for the entire team, if positioned incorrectly.

The introduction of Sens and its ROU, however, paves the way for interesting assault dynamics such as the fast defuser plant taking advantage of barrier coverage or more aggressive flanking using it as a diversion.

But interactions with existing Operators should not be underestimated either. Glaz, for example, can rely on his special thermal scope to accurately target unsuspecting enemies hindered by the barrier placed by Sens or Lion, with his EE-ONE-D, can reveal its location in case the team decides to opt. for a blitz.

The same goes for the opponents who will have to adapt to the presence of this new Operator by putting in place the right countermeasures such as, for example, the Mute Jammers that can interrupt the positioning of the fixtures, Maestro’s Evil-Eye which can help determine the movements of the opposing team or Warden’s Glance viewer that allows him to shield himself from the light produced by ROU.



The Rolling Obstructive Utility (ROU) is a gadget that can be thrown onto the battlefield to generate a barrier of light that obstructs opponents’ vision. It can have multiple uses, both in the phase of aggression and retreat.

Its equipment includes heavy breach charges, Claymore, the two SDP 9mm and Gonne-6 secondary weapons, the 417 sniper rifle but also the brand new POF-9 assault rifle, an incredibly reliable weapon, both in medium distance than in hand-to-hand combat. The latter is an absolute novelty in the panorama of Siege, an automatic rifle with a large magazine and good accuracy that should guarantee Sens a certain versatility in terms of engagement.

It remains to be understood what kind of impact the Belgian Operator will have on the meta of the game (which has long since stabilized on some essential picks), once it will be released for everyone in conjunction with the launch of Operation Vector Glare, scheduled for June 7th. this year.

The addition of Sens, however, is not the only novelty brought by this new chapter of Rainbow Six: Siege, on the contrary, it is only the tip of the proverbial iceberg. In fact, the Ubisoft Montréal team has worked hard to introduce the first map expressly designed for the brand new Team Deathmatch mode.



The barrier of light produced by ROU can be crossed by allies and also by enemies but, above all, by bullets!

Close Quarters, whose name really says it all, is a Team Rainbow training site located somewhere in Greece and used by team members to train for mission-critical missions. It is, without a shadow of a doubt, the smallest map ever to appear in Siege, full of bottlenecks, corridors, tight curves and reduced viewing angles, this deadly maze promotes aggression, fast and adrenaline-pumping clashes. Thanks to the large amount of destructible walls, moreover, it will be necessary to quickly evaluate your moves in order not to incur the crossfire of the opponents. A really good variation on the theme, from our point of view.

We also appreciated the inclusion of the Shooting Range, one of the most requested features by the Siege community in recent times. Similarly to what is seen in titles like Riot’s Valorant, for example, the Rainbow Six Polygon allows you to test all the numerous guns, accessories and gadgets included in the game, even those of the Operators that you have not yet unlocked.

By doing this you will have the opportunity to better customize your equipment, to fully understand the behavior of each weapon but also to train your muscle memory to execute flick-shots, an element that, as anyone who regularly plays Siege knows, it can represent an authentic discriminator between life and death. A really good job, in that sense.



The new Close Quarters map has been specially designed for Team Deathmatch and promotes adrenaline-pumping and visceral close combat.

In addition, given the very high number of characters that are part of the roster (almost sixty, at the time of writing this article), the developers have well thought of including directly in the game client some mini-guides videos that have the specific task to illustrate in detail the skills of each individual Operator. This is a very important implementation, both to simplify life for the ‘new generation’ and to welcome with open arms the players who decide to return to populate the servers, perhaps after a long break (or perhaps thanks to the new rewards program. which allows you to get special rewards for inviting friends to play).

What awaits us in the future? Ubisoft Montréal has confirmed that it has as its priority the establishment of a reputation system designed to drastically reduce the toxicity of the community. The first step in this direction will already come in Vector Glare with the permanent activation of the Reverse Friendly Fire in case a player becomes too often the protagonist of team killing phenomena (with relative penalties in terms of experience points, Fame and so on) . There is a long way to go but at least we can say we started off on the right foot.



The new Elite skins for Hibana and Echo were born in collaboration with SEGA and follow the features of Kaoru Siyama and Kazuma Kiryu, directly from the legendary Yakuza brand.

Ultimately, Operation Vector Glare is taking shape as yet another high-value piece of content delivered by the Ubisoft Montréal team. Sens has all the credentials to shake up the meta thanks to its useful ROU gadget and versatile POF-9 assault rifle but secondary modes like TDM have also received the attention they deserve with even a specially designed map for liven up their matches.

How do you say? Do you want to know if any new Elite skins have also been presented? But of course yes, and it’s a tasty new crossover, this time with one of the most loved Japanese gaming brands ever: SEGA’s Yakuza. With the Elite pack arriving on May 24, the Korean Operator Echo will be able to take on the guise of the legendary Kazuma Kiryu, the absolute protagonist of the series, while the Japanese Operator Hibana those of the detective Kaoru Saiyama, who appeared in Yakuza 2 and 3.