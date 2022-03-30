In a press release, Ubisoft updated its public of the Mexican Championship of Rainbow Six Siegeone of the tournaments esports most important in the North American country. The first two days took place on the last weekend of March.

Even though the crowd favorites were Alpha Team and Six Karma, the results ended up being somewhat different than expected. leaving the undefeated team The Cruels at the head of the championship, but it is still too early to claim victory, because everything is up in the air.

For its part, Alpha Team had a remarkable result on the second day of the Mexican Championship of Rainbow Six Siegewhich leaves the squad in fourth position in the table with 3 points, due to the disastrous debut against Six Karma where they fell 7 rounds to 4.

Following this matchup, Six Karma took on MeT-Reven Esports with some hearty results. Majestic was the MVP of the match by putting Six Karma in trouble in the first half of the game, forcing them to ask for a technical break. But, it was of little use because he ended up falling against the Phoenix in overtime-8-6.

On the other hand, it was not the first time that Reven arrived in overtime, the first day the squad faced the first of the great titans of the Mexican Championship of rainbowsixsiege, OverKnight, who took advantage of the inexperience of the rookies to win 7 rounds in a row and thus take the victory 8-6, in a match that set a record for being the fastest overtime of the tournament.

Fenix ​​fails to take off in the Mexican Rainbow Six Siege Championship

The Knights also took advantage of the poor performance of Fénix Esports to win the game and with that to be second in the table with 5 points. The mythical bird fails to take off in the Mexican Championship of Rainbow Six Siegebecause they have not been able to win a single point.

As we mentioned at the beginning, Los Crueles are in perfect step by remaining undefeated and maintaining first place in the general table, something that had not happened in preseason predictions. His winning streak started with Fénix going 7-5, followed by a 7-2 on the Frontera map.

However, not all teams are doing so well, Kingdom Gaming suffered a loss to Cruely at 7-2 and another to Skull Cracker at 7-4, putting them bottom of the tournament table. Mexican Championship of Rainbow Six Siege.

Finally, the Skull Breakers, after their excellent start, aroused the interest of many as they were a new organization that had already beaten another in the maximum circuit, a situation that complicated their second day by going against their direct rival in the table, being the winner who would be placed above the opponent. It was not an easy task and the result did not favor them as Alpha Team overwhelmed them, thus leaving them in sixth place overall.

Where to continue the next day?

Thus ended the first week of the Mexican Championship of Rainbow Six Siegeleaving the Mexican Super Week as the next date, where 3 days in a row will be played from Saturday, April 2 to Monday, April 4, 2022. If you are interested in closely following these teams, you can see them through the official websiteon his channel Twitter or of Youtube.

The following confrontations of the Mexican Championship of Rainbow Six Siege will take place on Saturdays and Sundays at 5:00 pm Mexico time / 8:00 pm Argentina time and this Monday at 5:00 pm and South on Thursday and Friday at 8:00 pm Argentina time and 5:00 pm Mexico time.

