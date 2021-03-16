The latest news regarding the Rainbow Six franchise has featured Parasyte, the title that months ago received the name of Quarantine, but which finally changed its name due to the current situation that has caused COVID-19. However, that does not mean that from Ubisoft it is idle with Rainbow Six Siege, which to this day continues to receive content from the French studio.

Without going any further, from this moment the update Rainbow Six Siege Crimson Heist It is now available to all players. This has been made official by the Ubisoft official blog, where he has shared all the news coming to the studio’s multiplayer shooter.

Rainbow Six Siege Crimson Heist now available on all platforms

Among the main novelties that we find in this new season, the presence of Flores stands out, a new operator with Argentine roots capable of controlling the battle from long distances, making use of his ability, capable of destroying what is in his path. This new operator will be equipped with an SR-25, claymore, and stun grenades.

On the other hand, a complete redesign of the Border map has been carried out, changing and improving the arrangement of some elements of the map, in order to better interconnect the rooms where the two bombs were contained. Likewise, a new secondary weapon has been added: The Gonne-6, which is capable of firing an explosive projectile, which will make it a very dynamic weapon for the future of games.

Rainbow Six Siege Crimson Heist is out now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.