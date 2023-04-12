Thaqilcreator with almost 300,000 subscribers on YouTube with a channel that deals purely with Rainbow Six Siege, had to terminate deals with Ubisoft following some racist statements.

The creator was very active in collaborations with Ubisoft, so much so that there were in-game items dedicated to Thaqil, items that will be immediately removed from Rainbow Six Siege.

The creator has made some videos publicon his TikTok account, where he insulted a game operator, Castle, because of the color of his skin. The creator allegedly used the No world in his regards.

Even if the aforementioned videos have been deletedUbisoft took action against the creator, declaring that:

“Ubisoft does not tolerate any form of racism, bullying or harassment, we aim to provide positive and engaging entertainment experiences where everyone feels welcomed, included and celebrated” “Following an investigation, it has become clear that content creator Thaqil’s recent posts on social media violate Ubisoft’s code of conduct. As a result, Thaqil will no longer be part of our content creation program and his charm will be removed from Rainbow Six Siege “

a firm stand against a behavior that the company found unacceptable.

It’s not the first time that a company deletes some game content (in this case the charm dedicated to Thaqil) due to the behavior of those who dedicated it: just think of the story involving McCree’s character in Overwatch.