A few days ago, we reported that Rainbow Six Quarantine would possibly arrive during the current year 2021, but with an important change: its name. And apparently, a leak of the latest build of the game would have confirmed that the title developed by Ubisoft will be renamed Rainbow Six Parasite.

The information has been shared by mp1st, which has seen how there was a new leak of the most recent build of the title, which has confirmed the name change that was already discussed last week, now going to be titled as Rainbow Six Parasite.

This name change comes as a consequence especially of the current situation that has caused COVID-19, giving rise to the most important health crisis in recent years, and which has led to forcing many countries to go through states of confinement especially long, not to mention the quarantines that citizens who have contact with a possible infected person must keep.

Therefore, since Ubisoft it has been thought that adding “Quarantine” to the title would not be entirely lucky, and that is why this name change has occurred. With Rainbow Six Parasite, users who knew the title previously will be able to continue identifying it, since the name is especially related to what is seen in the title’s gameplays.

Now it remains to be known when the launch of Rainbow Six Parasite, although it is expected to take place this year for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.