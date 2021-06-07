Ubisoft has renamed Rainbow Six Quarantine to Rainbow Six Extraction.

The co-op shooter will see a gameplay reveal during the Ubisoft Forward event, which is set for 8pm UK time on 12th June.

The development team at Ubisoft announced the final name for the game in the video below:

Over an hour of gameplay from Rainbow Six Quarantine leaked from a technical test in March. Then, the game was referred to as its codename: Rainbow Six Parasite.

Ubisoft had said the Quarantine name would change as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

In Rainbow Six Extraction you join forces with friends to face an alien threat. As the new name suggests, the goal is to escape with your lives. There’s a new teaser, below: