Ubisoft has said its E3 show will feature Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic “and some surprises that you won’t want to miss”.

Ubisoft Forward, which is set for 8pm UK time on 12th June, will showcast the game formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine.

Over an hour of gameplay from Rainbow Six Quarantine leaked from a technical test in March. (Then, the game was referred to as its codename: Rainbow Six: Parasite.) Ubisoft said the Quarantine name will change as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

The upcoming Far Cry 6 will also feature at Ubisoft Forward. Ian from Eurogamer’s YouTube team recently checked the game out. You can see gameplay in the video below:

Riders Republic, the upcoming massive multiplayer open-world extreme sports game, will also get some time to shine.

In the mix are updates for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege, new content for Apple TV + series Mythic Quest and the soon-to-release movie Werewolves Within.

There’s a pre-show set for 7pm, which includes updates for For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and more.

And there’s a post-show set for 9pm. This will offer a deep dive on Rainbow Six Quarantine, and a big update on Rainbow Six Siege.

There’s no mention in Ubisoft’s blog post of The Division free-to-play spin-off Heartland, Beyond Good & Evil 2, the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, Skull & Bones, The Settlers, Splinter Cell VR, or Massive Entertainment’s Avatar and Star Wars games.

