Although Rainbow Six Quarantine was recently renamed Rainbow Six Parasite, what we must attend to now is a very interesting discovery. Ubisoft never turns down opportunities to offer improvements to new hardware, and it was more than logical that its new installment in the Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six saga would reach the new generation. But without anything official, it seems we have a first clue when Rainbow Six Parasite would also arrive with improvements for Xbox Series X / S, after being listed in the Microsoft Store.

What they have really discovered is access to a Rainbow Six Parasite quiz, such as have broadcast on mp1st. In this information we even find a link to the Microsoft Store that reveals the product page of this test. Without there being much text to discover what it could offer, what can be observed is that Rainbow Six Parasite would also come with improvements for Xbox Series X / S.

Much information would be missing about what this can be Rainbow Six Quarantine quiz, taking into account that the game would have been renamed Rainbow Six Parasite, so this discovery is a bit in doubt as it appears as a “code name”. It cannot be denied that it may be a preview of a future announcement to give access to a beta, or a test phase, when Rainbow Six Parasite specifies information about its launch.

It would not be surprising that when Ubisoft offers new information about the development, or when it wants to confirm the official launch date of Rainbow Six Parasite, it confirms the arrival of the game with improvements for the new generation of consoles. This discovery does not really serve to confirm it, but it seems a good indication to think, not only that the Xbox Series X / S or Playstation 5 version will be presented, but that they could be thinking of some kind of announcement imminently.

But it should also be noted that the product page is completely empty, without descriptions, even with an image that appears prior to the name change. Therefore, you have to think that when the specific details are offered and this page can offer that information for which, it is anticipated that Rainbow Six Parasite would also arrive with improvements for Xbox Series X / S. We’ll be alert.