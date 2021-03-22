Announced in 2019, Ubisoft’s new title was scheduled to launch within the past year, but a series of inconveniences caused Rainbow Six Quarantine to be delayed indefinitely, with a launch scheduled between 2021 and 2022. After the official delay, we have had no further news beyond its name change to Rainbow Six Parasite and its close beta. But still, the various leaks have shown us the first images of Rainbow Six Parasiteplus information on the Xbox Series X | S and PC version.
Although, as our colleagues from GamingBolt, a user would have broken the NDA to transmit a Rainbow Six Parasite gameplay 1 hour and 18 minutes via Facebook. This test, which you can see through the previous link, has shown us up to 6 operators, such as: Alibi, Vigil, Ela, Lion, Tachanka and Finka, in addition to the aliens called Archaeans. There are several types of these, some with sharp limbs to attack us. The objective of the player will be to collect samples in the environment without alerting the nests of the Archaeans.
As we see in the Rainbow Six Parasite gameplay, if players have gathered enough information and samples about the aliens, they can choose to mine or continue to collect more. We can also salt the operators left behind, before taking them to the extraction area. Broadly speaking, Rainbow Six Parasite is very similar to Rainbow Six Siege’s limited-time Outbreak mode, but with several different mechanics.
Rainbow Six Parasite operators and modes filtered
Without not much more information, we remind you that there have been some other leaks which indicate that Rainbow Six Parasite will explore the cities of New York, San Francisco and Truth or Consequences, the latter being the scene of the aforementioned event, Outbreak. Rainbow Six Parasite will have a ranked PVE which could have crossplay between all platforms.
