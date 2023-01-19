Today, TV and Film productions that are inspired by video games are already more common, for that reason there are already many products on the way, such as the movie Mario, sonic 3and even tape Grand Touring which opens this year. For that same reason, Ubisoft is betting on taking the saga Rainbow Six with the same treatment.

This project continues to take shape as the months go by, and now the director has been confirmed to bring the film to life with a vision that will surely look familiar. And it is that according to media reports such as The Hollywood Reporter, Chad Stahelski, the person responsible for many of the films of John Wick, has joined the team.

It had already been confirmed in 2018 that paramount was working on two movies based on the universe of Tom Clancy. The first is Without Remorse, which premiered in Amazon Prime Video in april 2021. For its part, the next project will be considered something of a sequel, with Jordan once again playing the role of john clark.

It is worth mentioning that Without Remorse was planned to be released in theaters, but in the end it made it to the service of Prime Video. This is something that will not happen with Rainbow Six, since you want to launch for streaming. Although, it will be complicated, since the previous tape is strictly linked to what is going to happen with the new production.

For now there is no release date.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It seems that despite all the obstacles, the film will take shape in a short time, or at least that’s what they imply with this type of news. We’ll see what happens with the project.